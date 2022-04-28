Injured black mamba snake rescued from residential area is now doing well. Watch

When creatures that belong in the wild escape and make their way to residential areas, it becomes quite important to rescue them and rehabilitate them immediately. And that is exactly what this snake rescuer named Nick Evans does for a living, along with his wife. He recently took to his Facebook page in order to share about a black mamba snake that was reported to him in an injured condition.

He wrote, “Concerned residents in the Westville North area spotted this large Black Mamba crossing Robert Herrick Avenue earlier today. Noticing it was injured, they stopped traffic to avoid further injuries, or its death, and phoned me. My wife and I drove over, expecting to find a dying mamba, which is the case in all the mamba calls I've had where they've been run over. Well, to our very pleasant surprise, it looked very lively!”

Take a look at the video he posted along with the detailed caption below:

The video was shared on Facebook just yesterday and has received more than 73,000 views and several comments from people who are quite concerned about the fate of this black mamba snake. Many took to the comment section in order to ask Evans to keep them posted on what happens next.

And he kept his word so he posted an update on the snake about two hours ago. Sharing two pictures of this creature, he captioned it by writing, “GOOD NEWS! The Black Mamba that was injured on a road in Westville North yesterday, is doing really well! I took it to Ushaka Sea World today, where the veterinary team, Dr. Francois Lampen and Marle Benade, inspected it, with help from the Dangerous Creatures team.”

Read the full caption and take a look at the photos right here:

What are your thoughts on this rescued black mamba snake?