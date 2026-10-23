iPhone Duo sold out on Blinkit within 5 minutes of launch on platform, says Albinder Dhindsa

All units of the iPhone Duo listed on Blinkit sold out within five minutes of its launch in Delhi-NCR today, CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on X. The phone went live on the quick-commerce platform at 8:15 am, with the company working to bring in more stock over the coming weeks.

iPhone Duo stock runs out on Blinkit in 5 minutes. (Instagram/@albidhindsa)

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“We launched iPhone Duo on Blinkit at 8:15 AM this morning (only in Delhi NCR). All units were sold out within 5 minutes. We're working on getting more stock in the coming weeks,” Dhindsa wrote.

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iPhone Duo sees pre-booking demand in India

{{^usCountry}} The Blinkit sell-out follows reports of demand ahead of the phone's retail launch. According to a PTI report published by Moneycontrol on October 22, the iPhone Duo's first-week stock in India had been booked before the retail launch. The report also noted high pre-booking numbers at Apple's stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Blinkit sell-out follows reports of demand ahead of the phone's retail launch. According to a PTI report published by Moneycontrol on October 22, the iPhone Duo's first-week stock in India had been booked before the retail launch. The report also noted high pre-booking numbers at Apple's stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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As HT Tech reported, pre-orders opened in India on October 16, ahead of the October 23 sale.

iPhone Duo price and features

The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant, while the 2TB model costs ₹4,49,900. According to Apple's official announcement, the foldable phone features a 7.6-inch inner display when unfolded and a 5.4-inch outer display when folded.

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The device is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and features two 48-megapixel rear cameras. Its foldable design allows users to view content and use apps on a larger screen.

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Internet reacts to the five-minute sell-out

Dhindsa's announcement prompted users to question the number of units available, joke about the phone's price and ask whether it would launch on Blinkit in other cities.

“By 9 the same boxes were probably sitting in Ghaffar Market for 20k more,” one user wrote, speculating about possible resale activity.

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Another joked, “What did I tell you? Apple made a great mistake by not launching it in 10L. It would have still been sold out within minutes.”

Others asked how many units Blinkit had stocked, while some wanted to know whether the phone would become available in Bengaluru. Questions about warranty validity and EMI options also appeared in the replies.

Blinkit has not disclosed the number of units available in the initial batch or announced when the phone will be restocked.