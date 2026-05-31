Blinkit vs supermarket prices: Couple compares monthly grocery bill after spending ₹20,000 on app

The pair took their time and stocked up on groceries and household essentials before checking the final bill. “Moment of truth... ₹6,623,” one of them said after seeing the supermarket total.

In the clip, the couple said they had spent ₹20,000 on Blinkit in a month and wanted to find out whether the platform’s prices were actually responsible for the high spending. To test this, they sat together, prepared a list of everything they needed for the month and headed to a nearby supermarket.

A couple recently decided to compare the prices themselves. Their Instagram video showing the cost difference between a supermarket and Blinkit has now gone viral and sparked discussion online. The clip was shared by content creators twopaychecks with the caption, “Blinkit is draining our wallets.”

Quick commerce apps like Blinkit have become a part of everyday life for many Indians. From groceries and vegetables to snacks and household items, people can get almost everything delivered to their doorstep within minutes. But are these platforms more expensive than buying from a supermarket?

The couple then returned home and added the same products to their Blinkit cart to compare prices. “How much is the bill? Tell me. Final amount,” one of them said in the video.

The result surprised them. “Actually, there is not a big difference. Just a difference of ₹1,000. Blinkit was not as expensive as we thought,” they said.

The couple said that the issue was not necessarily the price of products on the platform but the way people use quick commerce apps. “I don’t think prices were ever the problem. The problem is that we always order at the last moment… We repeatedly pay delivery fees. And these extra items like Diet Coke, chips, all these come extra,” they explained.

HT.com has reached out to the couple. The article will be updated once a response is received.

Social media reactions The video prompted several social media users to share their own experiences and opinions.

“You didn’t account for daily veggies, that is where the main problem,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Proudly NOT using Blinkit at all. We order through the 2 hour delivery slot from Big Basket and we usually do it once a week or so. We make sure we don’t unnecessary buy last minute. We have a super market in our society and if we need anything, we just go there and buy it. No extra service charges, some amount of steps will be put in for the day too.”

A third user said, “I’ve noticed Zepto/Instamart/Blinkit bring cheaper than local vegetable/grocery shops. It matches the Dmart prices at times.”

Another comment echoed the couple’s argument about impulse purchases. “Same girl! And when you go shopping offline, you’ll think twice before ordering something extra, because when you see all that stuff in your cart physically, you realised its so much. And in online, I can’t even remember the number of times I have put in so much extra stuff Just to maybe get a free delivery or because I like it,” the user wrote.