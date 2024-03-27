Kevin Pietersen stunned by Bengaluru airport's T2: ‘Absolutely world class’

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen had words of praise for the new terminal at the Bengaluru airport, saying it cannot be compared to any other airport in the world. Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 left Kevin Pietersen impressed. (Twitter/@KP24)

"Just travelled through the brand new airport in Bangalore. It’s absolutely world class. Can be put up against any airport around the world. Wow," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a clip from Terminal 2 of the airport.

Kevin Pietersen is among the thousands of people who have publicly praised the new airport of Kempegowda International Airport for its visual appeal and grandeur. He is a commentator in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Bengaluru airport authorities thanked Pietersen through the airport’s official X handle.

“Hello@KP24, we're thrilled to receive your outstanding praise. Our priority is always ensuring that all our passengers have the finest travel experience,” they said.

Watch the Bengaluru airport clip shared by Kevin Pietersen:

The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022.The domestic operations at Terminal 2 began in January 2023. Since September last year, all international operations are from this terminal.

Late last year, Prix Versailles, a Paris based architectural awards jury, recognised Bengaluru airport's T2 as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world and gave the prestigious "Special Prize for an Interior".

The vast terminal, with lush greenery, is designed honouring the “Garden City” as Bengaluru is called.

The construction for the terminal - to be made in two phases - began in October 2018. Phase 1, with an area of 255,645 square meters, was designed to accommodate 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The second phase, still in the planning stage, is anticipated to have the capacity to handle 20 MPPA.