A photograph of a python emerging from a toilet triggered a 48-hour search operation in an Italian town, before it was revealed that the image was AI-generated by a nine-year-old boy.

An AI-generated image of a python triggered a 48-hour search in one Italian town. (Representational image)

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According to local news website Il Messaggero, the incident unfolded in the town of Castelfidardo on November 12, when the nine-year-old boy showed adults the picture of the python. The adults, in turn, contacted firefighters from Osimo.

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Firefighters arrived at the apartment and started searching for the snake. However, their search yielded no results, leading them to conclude that the python had likely escaped from an open window.

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The following day, forest rangers from the CITES unit, which specialises in the protection of exotic species, also joined the search.

Photo revealed to be AI-generated

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{{^usCountry}} The forest rangers conducted a thorough inspection of the apartment and later acquired the photograph directly from the boy’s phone. A closer inspection revealed that the photo was generated using artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forest rangers conducted a thorough inspection of the apartment and later acquired the photograph directly from the boy’s phone. A closer inspection revealed that the photo was generated using artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

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When confronted, the nine-year-old admitted to generating the image using AI. He revealed that he was visiting a friend’s apartment, where the two children were playing and taking photographs. At one point, he went into the bathroom and used an AI application to edit a picture, adding an image of a snake emerging from the toilet.

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He then showed the photograph to the adults, leading them to believe that the reptile had actually appeared in the bathroom. The boy admitted that the image was AI-generated and apologised for the prank which kept the town of Castelfidardo on alert for 48 hours.

Authorities said that no charges would be brought against the boy because of his age.