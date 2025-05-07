Ivanka Trump’s bodyguard violently shoves passerby in viral video: 'Are people blind?'

In a shocking viral video, Ivanka Trump's bodyguard can be seen aggressively shoving a man away after he walked too close to the US President Donald Trump's daughter. In the video, which was originally shared on TikTok, Ivanka Trump is seen walking hand-in-hand with husband Jared Kushner as the couple exited an event and made their way to their car. The video shows a man walking close to Ivanka Trump as she exited an event.(X/@OliLondonTV)

However, a man in a black tshirt start walking next to her and her bodyguard who was walking behind rushed to push the man away from her. Confused by this, the man pushed the bodyguard back. This led to a confrontation where the bodyguard aggressively shoved the man back and he landed on the ground.

Take a look at the video here:

People nearby and those filming the video were stunned by the violent interaction and gasped as the man fell to the ground, prompting the couple to pause and look. The bodyguard lifted a finger to warn the man to stay back and then helped Ivanka and Jared get inside their car.

The video has divided the internet with many praising the bodyguard for ensuring Ivanka's safety while others called the bodyguard's reaction unnecessary. "Are people blind? The elderly gentleman is clearly just walking past. He doesn’t even have his phone out. The first contact was made by the bodyguard albeit it was a gentle touch to the arm, then the man touched him back, and the bodyguard shoves him. Bodyguards do not have police powers," said one user.

Another user said, "The bodyguard acted swiftly to protect Ivanka Trump. He was doing his job and he did it well. It's the bodyguard's job to keep people away from Ivanka Trump when he put his hand up to tell the guy to stay back the guy grabbed him he had every right to push him away that's what bodyguards do."