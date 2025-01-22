Jake Paul lifts rival Mike Tyson on his shoulders at Trump's inauguration: 'Best friends'

Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States brought a number of high-profile personalities together from tech titans and politicians to celebrities and influencers. Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were last seen at a high-profile bout in Texas, where Paul won.(Instagram/jakepaul)

Among them was YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul who shared a video on his Instagram from the event that surprised all his fans. In the post, Jake Paul, dressed in a tuxedo, lifted legendary boxer and his rival Mike Tyson onto his shoulders.

Sharing the video on social media, he wrote it, "Best friends @miketyson".

The short clip showed Paul bending to pick Tyson on his shoulders. The boxing icon tries to balance himself on Paul's shoulder but laughs and pumps his fist in the air. Around them, everyone rushes to record the moment of friendship between the two boxing rivals.

Watch the video here:

Their most recent public encounter took place at a high-profile bout at AT&T Stadium in Texas, where Jake Paul secured an easy victory over 58-year-old Tyson in an eight-round match broadcast live on Netflix. The fight concluded with a unanimous decision in favor of the younger Paul, cementing their relationship as both rivals and friends.

It was Tyson's first professional fight in 19 years and caused a huge controversy due to the age difference between Paul and the boxing star.

Tyson recently admitted that he did not remember much of the high-profile fight. “I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little.” He said that after the first round, all he could remember was—Paul “doing some kind of … I don’t know what he was doing" he said while leaning forward, pretending to bow.

“And that’s the last thing I remember,” he added, referring to the last few seconds of the final round.

