Donald Trump inauguration was a star-studded event: Celebrities who attended the event | List

President Donald Trump’s second inauguration was indeed a star-studded event, attracting a number of celebrities who came to Washington, DC, to welcome the new US President. Vice President JD Vance, Usha Vance, Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball.(Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump, who has consistently maintained popularity among Hollywood and sports figures, continues to receive significant support in the streets of California.

From Carrie Underwood to Wayne Gretzky, and from Lee Greenwood to Theo Von, here is a list of celebrities who attended President Trump's inauguration.

Jake and Logan Paul

Among those in attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration were Jake Paul and his brother and former United States Champion, Logan Paul. The two brothers rose to fame on social media and have since become a star boxer and wrestler.

The brother also endorsed Trump ahead of the Presidential election.

Conor McGregor

Boxer and former UFC champion Conor McGregor was also among the attendees at the presidential inauguration in Washington.

McGregor, who is at the centre of a sexual harassment allegation, also attended a rally on Sunday that included other Trump supporters such as musician Kid Rock, actor Jon Voight and UFC chief executive Dana White.

Theo Von

Comedian Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, known professionally as Theo Von or The Von also attended Trump's inauguration.

He is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster, actor, influencer, and former reality television personality.

Carrie Underwood

American singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood was one of the celebrities who attended and performed a gig at the inauguration of Donald Trump.

However, her performance was reportedly marred with technical glitches. Sources say that Underwood was infuriated and felt lesser than her contemporary music icons like Beyonce or Lady Gaga, who’d previously performed at the ceremonies.

Lee Greenwood

Singer, songwriter and saxophone player were also among the celebrities to attend the inauguration event of Donald Trump.

The award-winning musician sund 'God Bless The USA' at the event. He also wore a USA flag pin on his suit.

Dana White

UFC president and CEO also attended the Trump inauguration. Considered a long-term friend of the President, White extended public support to Trump during his election campaign.

During the event, Dana White was seen rubbing shoulders with a pair of former US Presidents.

Joe Rogan and Danica Patrick

American podcaster and UFC commentator Joseph James Rogan as well as car racer Danica Patrick were also among the attendees and were spotted in Emancipation Hall in the Capitol.

Christopher Macchio

Opera tenor Christopher Macchio was one of the celebrities in attendance and sang the national anthem at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.