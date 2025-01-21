Crowd goes berserk as Donald Trump flings pens he signed executive orders with | Video

Donald Trump, shortly after taking the oath as the 47th President of the United States, signed his first executive orders at Washington's Capitol One Arena. What he did next prompted the sea of supporters to go wild. US President Donald Trump tossed the signing pens/markers into the crowd after signing executive orders during his presidential inauguration parade. (Bloomberg)

After signing the executive orders, Donald Trump flung his pens into the crowd. He first looked at the stack of pens laid out on a wooden tray, picked up two of them and threw them out to the crowd.

Trump then took the other remaining pens and began flinging them out to the crowd at the front and on the side, one-by-one, making the crowd of supporters go berserk.

Vice President JD Vance and other cabinet picks on stage at the Capitol One Arena cheered for the President's move as supporters clicked selfies and captured Trump in action.

Notably, the executive order that Trump signed requires federal workers to return to their offices full-time.

The White House released a statement confirming the order and said, "Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis."

The newly inaugurated US President also signed an order to withdraw America from the Paris climate agreement for a second time. He signed a formal letter to the United Nations to notify it of the US' intent to leave the 2015 accord.

In addition, Donald Trump has said that in his first days back in office, he will revoke nearly 80 executive actions of the previous Joe Biden-led administration, with the Republican adding he also will implement an immediate regulation freeze and a hiring freeze.

"I'll revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration," Trump said.

Trump also signed orders aimed at addressing the crisis of cost of living and those aimed at restoring freedom of speech, preventing government censorship.

Before his inauguration on Monday, Donald Trump had said that he was preparing to sign around 100 executive orders right on the first day of his return to the White House.



