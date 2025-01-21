Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Crowd goes berserk as Donald Trump flings pens he signed executive orders with | Video

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2025 06:08 AM IST

US President Donald Trump, soon after signing his executive orders, picked up the pens on the tray in front of him and flung them out to the crowd one-by-one. 

Donald Trump, shortly after taking the oath as the 47th President of the United States, signed his first executive orders at Washington's Capitol One Arena. What he did next prompted the sea of supporters to go wild.

US President Donald Trump tossed the signing pens/markers into the crowd after signing executive orders during his presidential inauguration parade. (Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump tossed the signing pens/markers into the crowd after signing executive orders during his presidential inauguration parade. (Bloomberg)

After signing the executive orders, Donald Trump flung his pens into the crowd. He first looked at the stack of pens laid out on a wooden tray, picked up two of them and threw them out to the crowd.

Follow Donald Trump Inauguration live updates

Trump then took the other remaining pens and began flinging them out to the crowd at the front and on the side, one-by-one, making the crowd of supporters go berserk.

WATCH:

Vice President JD Vance and other cabinet picks on stage at the Capitol One Arena cheered for the President's move as supporters clicked selfies and captured Trump in action.

Notably, the executive order that Trump signed requires federal workers to return to their offices full-time.

The White House released a statement confirming the order and said, "Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis."

ALSO READ | Donald Trump starts 2nd term with blitz of executive orders: Full list

The newly inaugurated US President also signed an order to withdraw America from the Paris climate agreement for a second time. He signed a formal letter to the United Nations to notify it of the US' intent to leave the 2015 accord.

In addition, Donald Trump has said that in his first days back in office, he will revoke nearly 80 executive actions of the previous Joe Biden-led administration, with the Republican adding he also will implement an immediate regulation freeze and a hiring freeze.

"I'll revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration," Trump said.

Trump also signed orders aimed at addressing the crisis of cost of living and those aimed at restoring freedom of speech, preventing government censorship.

Before his inauguration on Monday, Donald Trump had said that he was preparing to sign around 100 executive orders right on the first day of his return to the White House.

(with inputs from agencies)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On