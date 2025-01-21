President Donald Trump signs executive order withdrawing US from Paris climate accord

President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) signed an order to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement for a second time. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday. (AP)

Donald Trump followed this by signing a formal letter to the United Nations, notifying the global body of the country's intent to leave the landmark 2015 accord, which seeks to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.

The White House announcement, which came as Donald Trump was sworn in Monday to a second term, echoed Trump's actions in 2017, when he announced that the US would abandon the global Paris accord.

What is Paris climate treaty?

The agreement is aimed at limiting long-term global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels or, failing that, keeping temperatures at least well below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels.

The 2015 Paris agreement is voluntary and allows nations to provide targets to cut their own emissions of greenhouse gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Those targets are supposed to become more stringent over time, with countries facing a February 2025 deadline for new individual plans. The outgoing Biden administration last month offered a plan to cut US greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60 per cent by 2035.