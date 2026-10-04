‘Meri jeb mein bas 100 the, baaki 1.2 lakh bank mein’: Comedian Sharon Verma recalls her 4-year Mumbai journey

Comedian Sharon Verma recently looked back on her four years in Mumbai, sharing a glimpse of her journey from starting a writing job to pursuing stand-up full-time. She marked her four-year Mumbai anniversary with a carousel on Instagram, documenting the people, moments and milestones that shaped her time in the city.

Sharon Verma’s Mumbai journey

Sharon Verma looks back on her Mumbai journey. (Instagram/@sharonverma)

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“Happy 4 year Mumbai anniversary to me,” Verma wrote while sharing the carousel.

In the first post, she revealed, “4 years ago today, I moved to Mumbai, when I got a writing job at Hotstar.”

She then shared, “Mere jeb mein bas 100 rupaye the, baaki 1.2 lakhs ki saving thi bank mein.”

Verma recalled writing for several celebrities, both big and small, and said some of them were “too kind”. She also shared a photo with her manager and explained how he helped her get better at showcasing her work.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was bad at showcasing my work, so he would phrase my year-end reviews with me to make sure the seniors knew my ideas,” she wrote. Sharing a photo of a certificate, she added, “He did a good job.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was bad at showcasing my work, so he would phrase my year-end reviews with me to make sure the seniors knew my ideas,” she wrote. Sharing a photo of a certificate, she added, “He did a good job.” {{/usCountry}}

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She also opened up about her daily commute in Mumbai. Sharing a photo of herself travelling on a local train, she wrote, “Daily local commute. Won’t romanticise this, made me feel like dying.”

However, the views from her office made things a little better. “Office views made it a little (a lot) better,” she wrote alongside photos of beautiful skies.

From writing job to stand-up comedy

Verma also documented some of her memorable moments at work, including being mentored by a colleague and seeing one of her many ideas finally make it to the screen.

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“Best feeling: when 1 out of your 1,738,297 ideas actually got made,” she wrote.

She also shared a photo of herself holding an Indian cricket jersey with “Sharon” written on it, calling it “Some consolation for rejected World Cup ad idea.”

Her office selfies came with another humorous caption: “Don’t remember if I ever used the office washroom to actually pee.”

In 2024, Verma started doing open mics on the side. By February 2025, she had quit her job to focus on stand-up comedy full-time. “Had to quit my job to focus on stand-up full time in Feb 2025,” she wrote, before sharing a photo with her colleagues and adding, “And that’s my farewell.”

Take a look:

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Internet reacts

Her followers celebrated her journey, with many praising how far she has come and the people who supported her along the way.

“Beautiful. The journey was worth it,” one person wrote.

“Happy for you,” another commented.

“What a story,” a user said.

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“Crazy to see how life has changed and how you’ve grown!” another wrote.

One comment highlighted the importance of having supportive people around you: “How important it is to have people around you who see potential in you! They believe in you even before you believe in yourself! Such a blessing.”

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“A post filled with passion @sharonverma. We love you!” another person added.