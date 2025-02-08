Jeet Adani teases Diva Shah during varmala, mom Priti Adani gets emotional: Wedding video that stole hearts

Billionaire Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani married fiance Diva Shah on Friday in an intimate ceremony at Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Their families and a close group of friends attended the event. Their wedding video surfaced on social media, and it came as a pleasant surprise for people. The video shows the couple’s simple ceremony, playful teasing and emotional family members. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding ceremony. (X/@ANI)

“Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani gets married to Diva in a private ceremony in Gujarat's Ahmedabad,” ANI wrote as it shared the video on X.

The video shows Diva Shah coming out of a door at the beautifully decorated venue. Slowly, she walks towards her groom, and he plants a kiss on her. For a few moments, they look at each other with smiles on their faces. At this moment, Jeet Adani says something to Diva, and she keeps on grinning uncontrollably.

Soon, it's time for varmala, and the couple engages in playful teasing while exchanging garlands. As Diva Shah leans forward to put a garland around Jeet Adani’s neck, he takes a few steps back, teasing his bride. In turn, she does the same. This continues for a few moments until they complete the ceremony, and the groom affectionately kisses Diva Shah's forehead.

At one point, the camera pans towards the attendees, showing Jeet Adani’s mom, Preeti Adani, wiping away her tears. The video ends with the newlyweds posing with Gautam Adani and his wife.

Who wore what?

The bride and groom chose traditional ensembles for the wedding. Diva Shah was seen rocking an ivory and red velvet lehenga. The groom, Jeet Adani, chose an ivory sherwani, complementing his partner’s attire.

Jeet Adani is Gautam Adani’s second son. The billionaire's elder son, Karan Adani, is married to Paridhi, a lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Following the intimate wedding, the Adani family is set to host a reception for their employees today.