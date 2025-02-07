Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gautam Adani shares first pics from Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah's intimate wedding

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 07, 2025 07:46 PM IST

Jeet Adani married Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad. Gautam Adani shared wedding photos, seeking blessings for the newlyweds.

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in a private wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad today. The bride, Diva, is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. The wedding took place with close family members and loved ones in attendance, following traditional Jain and Gujarati rituals.

Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in a private Ahmedabad ceremony. Gautam Adani shared photos.(X/@gautam_adani)
Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in a private Ahmedabad ceremony. Gautam Adani shared photos.(X/@gautam_adani)

Gautam Adani shares wedding photos and message

Gautam Adani took to social media to share heartfelt moments from the wedding. Posting pictures of the ceremony, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet."

Check out the post here:

The wedding festivities began at 2 PM at the Adani township in Ahmedabad, known as Shantigram. The couple followed age-old customs in an intimate setting, making it a deeply personal affair.

Jeet Adani: The groom’s background

Jeet Adani is the younger son of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. Currently serving as Director of Adani Airports, Jeet has been actively involved in the family business since 2019. He completed his education at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences before joining the corporate world.

Diva Shah: The bride’s profile

Diva Jaimin Shah hails from Mumbai and is the daughter of prominent diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. She pursued her higher education at the Parsons School of Design in New York. Though not much was publicly known about her before the wedding, she has been associated with the Adani Foundation for the past year.

Diva and Jeet got engaged in 2023, and in the months leading up to their wedding, the couple made several charity visits together as part of pre-wedding traditions.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On