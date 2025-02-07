Gautam Adani shares first pics from Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah's intimate wedding

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in a private wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad today. The bride, Diva, is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. The wedding took place with close family members and loved ones in attendance, following traditional Jain and Gujarati rituals. Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in a private Ahmedabad ceremony. Gautam Adani shared photos.(X/@gautam_adani)

Gautam Adani shares wedding photos and message

Gautam Adani took to social media to share heartfelt moments from the wedding. Posting pictures of the ceremony, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet."

Check out the post here:

The wedding festivities began at 2 PM at the Adani township in Ahmedabad, known as Shantigram. The couple followed age-old customs in an intimate setting, making it a deeply personal affair.

Jeet Adani: The groom’s background

Jeet Adani is the younger son of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. Currently serving as Director of Adani Airports, Jeet has been actively involved in the family business since 2019. He completed his education at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences before joining the corporate world.

Diva Shah: The bride’s profile

Diva Jaimin Shah hails from Mumbai and is the daughter of prominent diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. She pursued her higher education at the Parsons School of Design in New York. Though not much was publicly known about her before the wedding, she has been associated with the Adani Foundation for the past year.

Diva and Jeet got engaged in 2023, and in the months leading up to their wedding, the couple made several charity visits together as part of pre-wedding traditions.