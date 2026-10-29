Karachi Bakery among Hyderabad sweet shops facing action over hygiene violations

Hyderabad food safety officials have suspended the licences of five sweet-manufacturing and retail establishments and issued show-cause notices to seven others, including Karachi Bakery, following inspections that uncovered multiple hygiene and licensing violations.

The food safety officers at Karachi Bakery in 2024. (X/@Commissioner of Food Safety)

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The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) inspected 16 sweet-manufacturing and retail units across the city on Wednesday.

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The inspections resulted in the seizure or disposal of 3,546.5 kg of food articles valued at ₹16.86 lakh. Officials also collected 22 food samples on suspicion of adulteration. The test results of these 22 samples are awaited.

G Pulla Reddy Sweets accounts for bulk of seized food

G Pulla Reddy Sweets in Sanathnagar accounted for the bulk of the seized food articles, with 3,133 kg worth ₹15.03 lakh confiscated from the establishment.

(Also read: Several Hyderabad eateries under fire after food safety officials find expired products)

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{{^usCountry}} The other establishments whose licences were suspended are Agra Mithai Ghar Restaurant in Charminar, Sweetone Ruchulu India Pvt Ltd in Vanasthalipuram, Balaji Sri Kishan Mithai Bhandar in Falaknuma and Hirani Foods Pvt Ltd, which operates Minerva Sweets in Kattedan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other establishments whose licences were suspended are Agra Mithai Ghar Restaurant in Charminar, Sweetone Ruchulu India Pvt Ltd in Vanasthalipuram, Balaji Sri Kishan Mithai Bhandar in Falaknuma and Hirani Foods Pvt Ltd, which operates Minerva Sweets in Kattedan. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials found several violations, including rotten vegetables, rat droppings, expired and mislabelled food products, improper storage and unhygienic manufacturing and washing areas. Food handlers were also found to be maintaining poor personal hygiene, while the establishment was operating under an incorrect licence category.

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The establishments have been directed to stop business operations immediately in the interest of public health.

Karachi Bakery among 7 issued show-cause notices

TG-SAFE issued show-cause notices to seven establishments: Bharat Baklava in Sanathnagar, Karachi Bakery International in Timmapur, Balaji Sweets in Champapet, Mamatha Sweet House in Secunderabad, SK Foods in Kattedan, Hameedi Confectionaries at MJ Market and Annapurna Caterers in Chudi Bazaar.

An improvement notice was also issued to Sri Shagun Mithai Vatika in Himayathnagar.

Officials said the inspected establishments would be reinspected to verify compliance with food safety requirements. Further action, including the imposition of penalties, would be initiated based on the findings.

(Also read: Karachi Bakery defends name as protesters storm outlet amid rising India-Pak tensions: ‘Not a Pakistani brand')

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