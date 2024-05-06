Several Hyderabad eateries under fire after food safety officials find expired products

Karachi Bakery in Telangana, Hyderabad, has come under fire after the Commissioner of Food Safety did an inspection at the eatery. Along with Karachi Bakery, the food safety officials also visited Bilal Ice Cream and found issues with the items that they were selling to people. Their official X handle shared the findings on the microblogging platform. The food safety officers at Karachi Bakery. (X/@Commissioner of Food Safety)

"Task force has conducted inspections at Moazzam Jahi Market area recently. Bilal Ice Cream- the outlet and their manufacturing unit have been found operating without any valid license/registration, fake brand water bottles found, notice issued and action will be taken," wrote the Commissioner of Food Safety in the tweet. (Also Read: Notice issued to private college in Noida over poor food quality)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In another comment, they added about Karachi Bakery, "Expired stocks of rusks, biscuits, candy, chocolate cakes, toasts and buns worth ₹5,200 were discarded. Use by dates not displayed on pastries and cakes, thereby violating the FSSAI regulations. Multiple unlabelled products were found violating the FSSAI Act."

With these tweets, they also added the pictures of the eatery.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 4. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 35,000 views. The share also has more than 300 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Karachi bakery is habitual offender violator of safety and hygiene. Their license is to be cancelled once for all and blacklist them. Please go back to your records and see how many times they were caught."

A second added, "Appreciate Sir excellent raid. Karachi Bakery & Billal Ice Cream shouldn't cheat Hyderabad citizens when we are wholeheartedly coming and purchasing their products."

A third said, "Close down the bakery and Ice cream parlour. No compromise on health issues."

"Good job. Long awaited," commented a fourth.