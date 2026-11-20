Long before he began sending satellites into space, Awais Ahmed relied on encyclopaedias to learn about the universe. Born in a small village in Karnataka, Ahmed, who did not have access to the internet until Class 8, went on to co-found space technology company Pixxel. He has now earned international recognition after being named among the emerging leaders featured in the 2026 TIME100 Next India list.

From reading space encyclopaedias in a Karnataka village to co-founding Pixxel, Awais Ahmed earned TIME recognition. (LinkedIn/Awais Ahmed) more less

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(Also read: Indian entrepreneur who quit finance job in New York and turned discarded chip packets into sunglasses earns TIME recognition)

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In its official announcement on November 19, TIME highlighted Ahmed’s work in developing advanced satellite technology that could transform how industries observe and understand the Earth.

Growing up without internet access

According to his personal website, Ahmed was born in Aldur, a village in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, around five hours from Bengaluru.

“Didn’t have access to internet till I was in 8th grade,” Ahmed wrote, recalling how he spent much of his time reading encyclopaedias on space, science and technology.

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{{^usCountry}} During his school years, he developed a fascination with books and libraries. NASA’s Voyager missions and SpaceX’s rocket landings also inspired him to pursue a career in space technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his school years, he developed a fascination with books and libraries. NASA’s Voyager missions and SpaceX’s rocket landings also inspired him to pursue a career in space technology. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahmed went on to complete his master’s degree in mathematics from BITS Pilani. He was also pursuing a dual degree in manufacturing engineering but decided to discontinue it to focus on building Pixxel.

From college student to space entrepreneur

During his time at BITS Pilani, Ahmed was part of a student team working on a satellite with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was also a founding member and engineering lead at Hyperloop India, which was among the 20 finalists in the SpaceX Hyperloop pod competition.

Ahmed started Pixxel during his final year at college. The company was established in 2019 with Kshitij Khandelwal, who serves as its chief technology officer, according to Pixxel’s official website.

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In September 2024, Pixxel was among the companies selected by NASA under a commercial satellite data acquisition contract.

The company also raised $100 million in Series C funding in September 2026.

Building a satellite network to monitor Earth

According to TIME, Pixxel currently has six satellites in orbit and aims to expand its constellation to 24 satellites, allowing it to cover the entire Earth every 24 hours.

Its hyperspectral imaging technology can capture information across more than 100 wavelengths, offering detailed insights that could benefit agriculture, environmental monitoring and several other industries.

“As hyperspectral intelligence becomes easier to integrate into everyday decisionmaking,” Ahmed told TIME, “we believe it has the potential to become a widely used resource across industries.”

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