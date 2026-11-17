The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in India yesterday for a three-day visit to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony. This is their first overseas trip together since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. As British royals, Prince William and Kate expected to follow certain rules while interacting with fans and travelling abroad. Here is a look at some etiquette rules they must follow:

No autographs

MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive at the Bandra Worli Sea Link Promenade on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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Members of the royal family are not allowed to sign autographs. While their work involves interacting with the public, Prince William and Princess Catherine (Kate) cannot sign autographs due to safety concerns, particularly the risk of their signature being forged.

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According to The Express, “the long-standing rule remains in place for all royals because of the risk of the signature being forged.”

Kate confirmed this in 2022 at the Chelsea Flower Show, when she politely declined a request for her autograph from a group of students. “My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules,” she said.

(Also read: Prince William gives e-rickshaw ride to Kate in Mumbai. Watch)

No PDA

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{{^usCountry}} Another unspoken rule of royal etiquette is steering clear of public displays of affection. Prince William and Kate are rarely seen holding hands or kissing in public, although there is no official rule prohibiting it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another unspoken rule of royal etiquette is steering clear of public displays of affection. Prince William and Kate are rarely seen holding hands or kissing in public, although there is no official rule prohibiting it. {{/usCountry}}

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Grant Harrold, former butler to Princes William and Harry, told TIME in 2018 that when it comes to hand-holding and public display of affection, it “depends on where the royals are and what situation they’re in.”

“The British Royal family has been creating etiquette rules for centuries,” Harrold said. “The Royals adapt etiquette for what is best at that point in time.”

Pack a black outfit

British royals are expected to pack a black outfit when travelling overseas. This is in case they are required to attend a funeral on short notice.

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“They have to bring a black suit and tie, a dress or similar to be prepared if someone in the family dies while they’re away,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained to Reader’s Digest. “This is a rule that has been in place for over seven decades and is closely followed.”

Dress modestly

Members of the royal family are expected to dress in bright colours so they are easily visible and stand out in a crowd. Royal women are also expected to follow certain standards of modesty – including no revealing necklines.

“The outfit has to be modest, elegant and appropriate for the occasion, and it should never distract from the royal’s role or risk causing a scandal or public debate,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Reader’s Digest.

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