Kerala woman in UK reveals she is pregnant using AI video. Watch how husband reacts

In a beautiful blend of technology and emotion, a woman has used an AI-generated video to announce her pregnancy by chronicling a decade-long love story with her husband. Both hailing from Kerala and now staying in Scotland, the video shows the news of their "sweetest chapter yet" through a series of nostalgic visuals depicting their growth from students to homeowners and now parents-to-be. Sherin Thomas revealed her pregnancy to her husband, Jerin Puthuvana Mathew, using an AI video. (Instagram/@sherin_jerin_)

In an email to HT.com, Sherin Thomas recalled the moment she first found out she was pregnant, adding that she had started working on the video to surprise her partner, Jerin Puthuvana Mathew, well before the confirmation.

“We were attending a housewarming function, and I was vomiting, so I just decided to check it secretly, because I already made this pregnancy-revealing video to surprise my husband even before being pregnant.” She added, “We were so happy and grateful to God as it all happened at the right time.”

What does the video show?

It shows the couple sitting on a sofa, looking at the AI film. It starts right from their school days, through their marriage, and then when they bought their first house in the UK. It also captures them surprising each other during birthdays.

Towards the end, the woman in the AI video pulls out a pregnancy test, and Thomas does the same. Overjoyed, Mathew hugs and kisses her.

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Do I know you? Nope… Did I watch the full video? Yup… Did I just cry for total strangers?? Hell yeaaaaaaa. Congratulations guys. God bless.” Another expressed, “So beautiful… made me emotional as well. God bless… Always stay in love and best wishes to a new angel in life.”

A third posted, “Such a thoughtful and excellent video that I have come across these days. It's so nice to feel emotional and happy for total strangers. I think it would be one of the best gifts ever you could have given him and god bless. Also, may you just not grow by two but many more. Hearty congratulations. Just like all others comments, thanks for making us cry with a smiling face.” A fourth wrote, “The effort you put in Sherin to make this video is awesome, no words and made me deeply emotional. Happy for you guys.” Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons, adding how it left them shedding happy tears.

Who created the video?

Thomas told HT.com that she got the video produced by professionals. “I paid a professional to make this video where I conveyed all the stories and the pictures related to it. So after many discussions, we came up with the final output.”

How did their families and friends react?

Thomas recalled, “They were all surprised and very emotional as well. Most of them said they were crying while watching the video.”

The couple lives in Edinburgh and works in the healthcare sector.