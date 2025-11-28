Indian couple faces internet's ugly side over groom's skin colour, he hits back: 'I have handsome income'

A couple from Madhya Pradesh recently got married after 11 years of courtship. Their happy moments, however, found their way to the ugly side of the internet. The groom is now facing intense online shaming because of his dark skin colour. Rishabh Rajput and Shonali Chouksey's wedding photos and videos went viral on X.(@Shonali Chouksey/Instagram)

When Rishabh Rajput and Shonali Chouksey's wedding photos and videos went viral on X, the groom faced backlash for his dark skin. The photos showed the groom in a sherwani with a bright pink shawl and safa (head gear). The bride wore a magenta lehenga. One photo, showing the couple exchanging garlands made of white and pink roses, captured their complete joy on their big day.

"What is the core reason behind these types of marriages?" wrote X user Divya (@Divyadubeyy) on Thursday, sharing the photo. The photo quickly went viral, garnering over three million views.

On Instagram and X, the couple faced negative comments.

"Bank balance matter karta hai (bank balance matters)," suggesting that Shonali married for Rishabh's money.

"Didi, aisi bhi kya majboori thi? (Sister, what was the need for this?)" another troll wrote.

Several others claimed that she married him because he could be having a government job. Rajput has clarified that he does not have a government job.

"May be love marriage or miracle of makeup," an X user said.

Despite the backlash, the couple also received a wave of support from people who slammed those who made negative remarks.

Bride Shonali told HT.come that the couple had a long-distance relationship.

“Ab woh doori khatam hui. Humein farq nahi padta log kya keh re hai. Hum is viral movement ko bhi enjoy kar rhe hai (Now we don't have that distance. What people say doesn't bother us. We are enjoying this viral moment.),” she told HT.com.

Groom breaks silence after colour-shaming

Rishabh Rajput responded to the colour-shaming, saying had been manifested the moment he could marry Shonali since 2014.

"I waited for this very moment for almost 11 years," he wrote, adding that he struggled to control his tears when he saw Shonali as a bride.

"Sorry to disappoint you. I'm not a government employee but I work for my family and wish to give them a decent lifestyle. I do have a handsome income though, but she loved me when I had nothing and she stood there having my back since my college days in my thin and thick, blues and greys... so your opinion doesn't really matter," he said in a powerfully worded note.

Thanking those who supported him, Rishabh said he has faced discrimination all his life because of his skin colour.

"I cannot deny the fact that I'm black and I have dealt with the racism my entire life."