Himachal brothers, who married same woman, respond to online trolling

Two brothers from Himachal Pradesh’s Hatti tribe have defended their marriage to the same woman and responded to online trolling, calling it a centuries-old tradition practised with consent. Two brothers from Himachal Pradesh’s Hatti tribe married the same woman.(Facebook/ Sirmouri Joridar Bhai)

Pradeep Negi, who works with the Jal Shakti department, and Kapil Negi, both from Thindo village in the Shillai region, said they married Sunita from nearby Kunhat village between July 12 and 14.

They added that the ceremony was performed with the consent of both families and in line with local rituals and customs.

Speaking via their Facebook page after allegedly facing online trolling, the brothers said such marriages are neither rare nor forced in their community.

“Joridar pratha has been practised for centuries and will continue. It’s not unique to our village. It exists in neighbouring Uttarakhand’s Jaunsar-Bawar region too,” said Pradeep.

“Our marriage was a mutual decision. Our family agreed, we agreed, and no one in our village has a problem,” he added.

Addressing the abuse they allegedly received on social media, Pradeep urged critics to be respectful. “When you use abusive language, remember you have mothers, sisters, and daughters too. We are happy in our lives and living with joy. You are not actually abusing us, you’re abusing them,” said Pradeep Negi.

He also said they have “promoted their culture” and have “no shame in it,” calling it the identity of the Hatti community, and said people should promote their own cultures too.

The brothers also thanked those who had supported them and said the marriage was not for fame.

“We had no intention of creating a Facebook page or becoming famous. This was destined by God. We married like any other couple, the news spread, and later people suggested we make the page,” Kapil said.

Kapil said that he and his brother had always lived with “love and affection,” and the decision to marry one woman would keep them together.

