Delhi clinic, trolled for IV drips at weddings, says it’s not a ‘party gimmick’

After hearing the words “IV drip”, most people instinctively picture hospitals and illness. But a new trend is flipping that perception. In the luxury wedding market, wellness service providers are now offering IV drips as a quick way to recover from the stress and exhaustion of the big fat Indian wedding. An AI-generated image shows guests receiving IV infusions at a wedding (Skulpted by Kan)

Indian weddings typically have celebrations spread over multiple days, often involving alcohol, heavy food and heavier clothes. It is not uncommon to see guests looking tired after a night of partying. However, hosts are now coming up with unique ways to ensure their guests feel well-rested — and one of these ways involves setting up IV drip bars for exhausted attendees.

What is an IV drip?

An IV drip (short for intravenous drip) is a method of delivering fluids, medicines or nutrients directly into a vein through a small tube called a cannula.

IV drips as a wellness service?

IV drips at weddings is a relatively new concept, but not exactly unhead of. In India, it has already been around for a few years — influencer Alanna Panday had an IV drip station at her 2023 Mumbai wedding.

Recently, a video from a Delhi clinic that offers this service went viral online, bringing more attention to this luxury wedding trend.

Screengrabs from the video were shared on X with the caption “People are now setting up IV drip bar for hangovers at their wedding! Only Indian weddings can be this stupid”. The post went viral with over a million views.

HT.com spoke to Skulpted by Kan, the clinic behind the viral video, to get an idea of what drives this luxury wedding trend.

What is Skulpted by Kan?

Skulpted by Kan is a hair, skin, aesthetics and plastic surgery clinic founded by Dr Reetu Durga and Kanika Durga. Medical operations are led by Dr Tapeshwar Sehgal, MCh Plastic Surgeon, with 18+ years’ clinical experience.

“Our clinic is based in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi with services provided across Delhi NCR and pan-Asia (not just India) for destination events,” a spokesperson told HT.com.

What is the IV drip service offered by the clinic?

“Our IV Wellness Bar is not a “wedding gimmick” — it is a fully medical, doctor-supervised service brought to the event with the same safety protocols we follow inside our clinic,” the clinic told HT.com.

People who book the IV station for their weddings get a complete medical team on-site and a registered nurse physically present throughout.

The drip is administered under a doctor’s supervision — virtual or in-person, depending on the city. Moreover, every guest who signs up for the service must undergo a pre-infusion assessment, said Skulpted by Kan.

What does the drip contain?

According to Skulpted by Kan, the IV drip formulations can contain one of the following:

* Hydration + Electrolytes

* Vitamin C

* Glutathione (only if medically appropriate and only when the guest has not consumed alcohol within the last 8 hours)

What is the need for this at weddings?

“Indian weddings are beautiful, but they’re also marathons — back-to-back functions, late nights, alcohol, heat, travel, dehydration… and no one actually prepares the guests for the toll it takes on their body.

“Our infusions are designed to address wedding fatigue, dehydration and energy crash — not to ‘undo alcohol’ or encourage consumption. They are wellness-focused, safe and medically verified,” said the spokesperson for Skulpted by Kan.

How much does it cost?

Charges depend on location and the scale of the wedding, but broadly, each IV drip infusion costs between ₹2,200 to ₹4,000. Skulpted by Kan has a minimum booking policy of at least 30 drips per event.

So can these drips help with a hangover? What is used in the ‘hangover cure’?

The clinic told HT.com that no unsafe or prohibited substances are used in the IV drips. The hangover drip has medical electrolytes, Vitamin C and hydration fluids — “clinically accepted for dehydration recovery”.

On the trolling their video received

When the clinic shared a video of their IV drip services on Instagram, some people criticised it as frivolous, unnecessary and even dangerous. Asked if they were affected by the trolling, Skulpted by Kan answered in the negative.

“We saw comments about culture, sanskaar, even morality — and that’s normal. Internet reacts first, understands later. But the people who actually used the service at the wedding? They loved it,” the clinic spokesperson said.

“And to clarify - our IV stations aren’t ‘party gimmicks.’ They’re doctor-supervised, medically licensed wellness stations meant to keep guests hydrated and safe during long, hectic celebrations.

“So, we don’t take the trolling personally. India is simply discovering something that Dubai, LA and Vegas have been doing for years.”