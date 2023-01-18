Kid singing Nepali song Sasurali Jane Ho wins Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along’s heart. Watch

The videos that capture people singing and dancing, more often than not, attract people’s attention and go viral in no time due to their entertainment quotient. Just like this video of a kid that is gaining popularity online. Shared on Twitter, the video captures the kid singing a Nepali song. And his confidence level has impressed many, including Nagaland Minister Temjen Inma Along.

“Bas itna confidence chahiye life me (Just this much confidence is needed in life),” wrote Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along while sharing a video. The video shows the kid singing Sasurli Jane Ho in the classroom as his classmates watch him with attention.

The song in question was penned, composed and sung by Jibesh Singh Gurung. It is picturised on Binu Adhakari, Jibesh S.G., Prabesh Singh, and Roshan Pandey.

Watch the video below:

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared the video a few hours ago on Twitter. It has so far received over 4.5 lakh lakhs views, over 14,500 likes, and a plethora of comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to the video featuring the kid:

“This is nice. This kid is singing a Nepali song. It is about a person who is talking about going to his in-laws place, and hoping to have nice food and drinks,” posted an individual. “Hats off to this kid. He just taught me the lesson. Confidence is not the absence of fear, but the ability to face it and push through. Believe in yourself and your abilities,” shared another. A third Twitter user commented, “I like his confidence and the ease with which he is doing it. This is needed in all our children to take the world in their stride.” “Can’t understand the language but it’s really good. Very confident kid,” expressed a fourth.

