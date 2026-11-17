Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of biopharmaceutical company Biocon, has applauded doctors at AIIMS New Delhi after they made medical history by operating on an unborn baby. Reacting on X to the institute’s announcement, she hailed the surgery as an "important milestone in fetal medicine." Mazumdar-Shaw congratulated the multidisciplinary team who collaborated across departments to execute the complex prenatal procedure.

Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson and the Founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited. (File Photo)

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AIIMS shared a tweet that read: “India’s first fetal surgery to repair a baby’s spine before birth was performed at AIIMS Neurosciences Centre.”

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The medical facility added, “Led by Prof. Deepak Gupta, with Prof. Neena Malhotra, Prof. Vimi Rewari, Prof. Mihir Pandia, Dr. K Aparna Sharma, Dr. Rashmi Ramachandran, Dr. Gyanendra Pal Singh, Dr. Shashank Chauhan, Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, Dr. Deepika Kainth - in total, a team of over 30 clinicians and nurses.”

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacted to AIIMS’ X post. Responding to the historic feat, she shared, “I am proud to see AIIMS New Delhi achieve an important milestone in fetal medicine by performing India’s first open fetal surgery to repair spina bifida.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “More than 30 clinicians and nurses came together to give an unborn baby a better chance at life. My congratulations to the entire team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “More than 30 clinicians and nurses came together to give an unborn baby a better chance at life. My congratulations to the entire team.” {{/usCountry}}

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A tweet by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

India’s first open fetal surgery:

This operation by medical professionals at AIIMS New Delhi is India’s first open fetal surgery to repair a severe spinal defect in an unborn baby.

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It was performed on November 12 and took a total of six hours. According to a news report by AIR, it took more than five weeks of meticulous multidisciplinary planning, detailed fetal imaging, non-directive counselling, anaesthetic preparation and operative simulation to prepare for the final procedure.

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More than 30 people from different verticals, including obstetrics and gynaecology, maternal-foetal medicine, neurosurgery, obstetric and neuroanaesthesia, plastic surgery, radiodiagnosis and neonatology, collaborated to perform the surgery.

AIIMS said that the mother and the fetus will undergo close monitoring through the remainder of pregnancy. They will also remain under observation after delivery and during the newborn period. The procedure was reportedly provided free of cost to the family under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram scheme.

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