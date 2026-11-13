Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises teen who built Iron Man-inspired 'Jarvis' to control his room without internet

A young tech enthusiast has impressed Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw after building his own version of 'Jarvis', the fictional artificial intelligence assistant from the Iron Man films. Ridit Kumawat's homemade device allows him to control his room's lights and fan using voice commands, without requiring an internet connection. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw applauded Ridit Kumawat's homemade Jarvis device that controlled lights and fans without internet access. (Instagram/the_coder_16)

Kumawat demonstrated his invention in an Instagram video that has since gone viral, attracting over 30 million views and thousands of comments.

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How does the homemade Jarvis work? In the video, Kumawat shows a compact device installed near his room's switchboard. He explains how the system responds to spoken instructions, switching lights and fans on or off without requiring him to operate the switches manually.

"I think this is one of the craziest things I have ever built because this tiny device can control my whole room," said Kumawat.

He then demonstrates several commands, including "All lights off", "Fan on", "Good night" and "Study mode on", with the device responding to each instruction.

The system also features preset settings that allow him to change the room's lighting and other connected appliances through a single command.

"The craziest part this works completely offline unlike other devices like Google Home and Alexa. So, privacy on top. I mean isn't this better than that? I know it is," he added.

Unlike smart assistants that rely on cloud-based services for many functions, Kumawat says his system processes the demonstrated commands offline, offering an alternative for users concerned about internet connectivity and privacy.

Watch the clip here: