Kitten gets rescued safely from the engine compartment of a car. See pics

A kitten that got trapped within the engine of an SUV car was rescued by Virginia firefighters in Virginia in the United States of America. According to a Facebook post by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, onlookers who heard meowing emerging from under the hood of a colleague's car on Monday called for the B-Shift crew from Tower Ladder 424 in Woodlawn. The firefighters discovered that a poor little kitten had entered the SUV car's engine chamber by chance and as luck would have it, got caught close to the motor.

The department shared the pictures of the kitten getting rescued on Facebook, with a detailed caption that provided context. They wrote, “(...) Medic 411B also stopped by to assist. After a few minutes, multiple varieties of methods, and purr-fect teamwork, #FCFRD personnel were able to extriCATe the kitten without injury or damage to the vehicle. Fairfax County Police Department Animal Protection responded to assist as well. One of the co-workers of the original caller agreed to adopt the kitten and give it a loving home.”

Take a look at the photos posted to Facebook right here:

Shared yesterday, the photos of the cute little kitten getting rescued from the car's engine area have already received over 800 likes.

A Facebook user writes, “Wonderful to read this happy news! Thanks to all involved in this rescue!” “We rescued a cat like this when I was in high school and named him Chevy. He is 16-ish now and still with us. Great work!” narrates another comment. A third comment says, “If that kitten isn’t named Allison, I feel like that’s an opportunity missed.” Another wrote, “I kitten believe this story at first but the pictures convinced me.”