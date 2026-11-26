Bengaluru is home to several neighbourhoods with fascinating histories, and Basavanagudi is one of them. Known for its old-world charm, traditional markets and historic temples, the locality has retained much of its cultural character despite the city's rapid urbanisation. But have you ever wondered how Basavanagudi got its rather unusual name? Its origins are closely connected to one of the neighbourhood's most recognisable landmarks, a giant stone bull.

Why is Basavanagudi named after a bull?

Basavanagudi is among Bengaluru's oldest residential neighbourhoods. (Representational image generated using AI) more less

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The name has its roots in the Kannada language. 'Basava' means bull, while 'gudi' means temple. Together, Basavanagudi translates to the 'Bull Temple', referring to the famous Dodda Basavana Gudi dedicated to Nandi, the sacred bull and vehicle of Lord Shiva.

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The temple is believed to have been built in the 16th century by Kempe Gowda I, the founder of Bengaluru. Its biggest attraction is a massive monolithic statue of Nandi, carved out of a single block of granite. Measuring approximately 4.5 metres in height and 6.5 metres in length, the sculpture is among the largest of its kind in the country, as noted by the Bengaluru Urban district administration.

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The neighbourhood's history also has an interesting local legend attached to it. Before Bengaluru expanded into a large city, the area surrounding Basavanagudi was known for its groundnut farms.

According to local folklore, farmers repeatedly found their crops being destroyed by a bull that would enter their fields. Unable to stop the animal, they eventually turned to Basava, or Nandi, for divine intervention. The farmers began offering their first groundnut harvest to the deity, a tradition that continues even today.

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This belief is closely associated with the annual Kadalekai Parishe, popularly known as the Groundnut Fair. Organised around the Bull Temple, the festival brings together farmers and visitors who gather to buy groundnuts, participate in religious rituals and enjoy the celebrations.

The Karnataka Tourism Department describes it as a celebration welcoming the first yield of the groundnut crop.

How Basavanagudi became a Bengaluru neighbourhood

Basavanagudi's identity goes beyond its famous temple. It is also one of Bengaluru's oldest planned residential neighbourhoods.

The locality was developed as a new suburb in 1898, following a plague outbreak that affected the city. The expansion brought planned streets, residential areas and improved civic infrastructure to the neighbourhood.

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Over the years, places such as Gandhi Bazaar, Bugle Rock Park and the Dodda Ganapathi Temple have become important parts of its identity. Gandhi Bazaar, in particular, is known for its flower shops, traditional stores and bustling market activity.

According to Incredible India, the neighbourhood has retained much of its traditional character, making it an interesting part of the city's heritage.

Today, Basavanagudi still holds on to its old-world charm, with historic temples, busy local markets and traditions that remain part of everyday life despite Bengaluru's growth.