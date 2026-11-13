Know Your Neighbourhood: How a French general gave Hyderabad’s Gunfoundry its name

Hyderabad’s neighbourhood names often carry stories from the city’s past. Gunfoundry, near Abids, is one such example. Its name has a rather unusual connection to the city’s history, dating back to the late 18th century.

Gunfoundry was established by French military officer Michel Raymond. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The story involves a French military officer who served the Nizam and left behind a legacy that can still be traced in this part of Hyderabad.

How Gunfoundry got its name

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Raymond established an arsenal where cannons, cannonballs, muskets and other weapons were manufactured for the Nizam’s army. The facility was located at Fateh Maidan, near present-day Abids, and became an important part of the Nizam’s military arrangements. Over time, the surrounding locality came to be known as Gunfoundry.

Historical accounts differ on the exact year the facility was established. A 2016 Times of India report dates it to 1786, while a Qutb Shahi Heritage Park conservation report records its construction in 1795.

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The historic structure is located in the Abids area, close to Fateh Maidan. Although much of the surrounding area has changed, parts of the old foundry still survive.

According to the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park conservation report, the structure has massive brick walls, arched openings and underground brick kilns. These features offer clues to the industrial work once carried out there, including the casting of weapons and ammunition.

The foundry is also listed among Hyderabad's protected monuments. The 1981 District Census Handbook for Hyderabad includes Gunfoundry in its list of state-protected monuments.

Who was Monsieur Raymond?

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Raymond's influence on Hyderabad extended beyond the foundry. He became an important military figure under the Nizam and was known by the names Musa Ram among Hindus and Musa Rahim among Muslims.

He died in 1798, and his tomb stands in the Moosarambagh area of Hyderabad. A New Indian Express report on Raymond's tomb notes the links between the French officer's legacy, Moosarambagh and Gunfoundry.

Today, the name Gunfoundry recalls a time when a French officer's weapons workshop became part of Hyderabad's history.