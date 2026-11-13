‘This isn't a prank. It's vandalism’: Irvine Police warn parents about viral Door Kick challenge

Police in California’s Irvine have issued an urgent warning to parents over the resurgence of the viral "Door Kick Challenge," a dangerous social media trend in which youngsters violently kick strangers’ front doors, film the act, and run away. In a blunt Facebook post, the Irvine Police Department cautioned that chasing online likes through such stunts is not a harmless prank, but an act of vandalism that can trigger criminal charges or dangerous confrontations. Snippet from a video shared by police on Door Kick challenge. (Facebook/ Irvine Police Department)

“This isn't a prank. It's vandalism, and it can end badly,” the Irvine Police Department warned in a Facebook post.

Explaining what the challenge is all about, the department continued, “The Door Kick Challenge is making the rounds on social media again. The idea is simple: kick someone's front door as hard as possible, record it, and run before anyone answers.”

The police pointed out that such acts have consequences which can turn serious very fast. “But the consequences aren't so simple. A damaged door, a scared homeowner, a dangerous confrontation, criminal charges, or someone getting seriously hurt can all be part of the outcome. What might get a few laughs or likes online can have very real consequences offline.”