Korean blogger speaks with shopkeeper in Hindi while ordering ‘Indian chai’. Watch

If you regularly use Instagram, you may have seen the video creators who visit different countries and document their journeys of exploring something new. One such content creator is Yong Hwi Lee from Korea. He is presently visiting India to travel through the country. His page, expectedly, is filled with different experiences in this country. Amid those is a video that shows him ordering chai and that too while speaking Hindi.

“You love Indian Chhai,” the blogger wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show him speaking in Korean and explaining what he is going to do. Soon, he visits a shop and speaks with the shopkeeper in Hindi to order a cup of Kulhad chai.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 4.8 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the share has received nearly 70,000 likes. The post further prompted people to share various reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Bro's Hindi accent is cute!” shared an Instagram user. “Wait but how do you speak Hindi sooo well,” asked another. “Chai in winters is a must!” commented a third. “It’s good to know you are enjoying Indian chai, but ur Hindi accent is so cute,” wrote a fourth.