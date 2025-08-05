Kotak Mahindra Bank rubbishes reports of Noida man receiving over 1 trillion in account

Kotak Mahindra Bank has denied viral news reports suggesting that a customer received ₹1 septillion trillion in his late mother’s bank account. The staggering sum exceeds the GDP of entire nations combined and would have made Deepak, the supposed recipient, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos put together – had the news been true. Kotak Mahindra says no 'unusually large' amount was credited to any account.(Unsplash)

What media outlets reported

Some media outlets carried news articles this morning suggesting that Deepak, a resident of Greater Noida, received an astronomical credit of ₹10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299 in his late mother’s Kotak Mahindra bank account.

Written down in words, the sum would amount to ₹1 undecillion or ₹1 septillion trillion.

The reports suggested that his mother, Gayatri Devi, had died two months ago. After seeing the credit message on Sunday night (August 3), Deepak apparently reacted in disbelief and reached out to his friends, asking them to count the number of zeros.

Some media houses reported that Deepak visited the bank on Monday and bank officials confirmed the transaction. They then froze his account and reported the matter to the Income Tax Department for investigation.

A screenshot showing supposed credit amount has also been going viral on social media.

Kotak Mahindra Bank denies reports

Kotak Mahindra Bank denied the incident in a statement to HT.com, saying reports of an “unusually large” balance are incorrect.

“Media reports suggesting an unusually large balance in a customer’s account are incorrect. In light of these reports, we encourage customers to check their account details using Kotak’s mobile banking app or net banking platforms. Kotak Mahindra Bank confirms that our systems are functioning normally, with all services secure and fully operational,” the bank said in a statement to HT.com.