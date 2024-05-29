Krunal Pandya’s Instagram photo features Hardik Pandya’s son: ‘Leg day of a different kind’

Krunal Pandya recently shared a heartwarming Instagram story featuring his son Kavir, Hardik Pandya, and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya. The adorable picture captures the two kids playing with Krunal, who appears to enjoy himself. Krunal Pandya posted this photo in his Instagram story.

The picture, shared on May 29, is a perfect depiction of innocent fun. It shows Agastya and Kavir in a room, both with paint on their hands, engrossed in an activity. The photo also captures Krunal with his legs painted in different colours, adding to the playful atmosphere. As he posted the picture of the duo, in the caption, he wrote, "Leg day of a different kind". (Also Read: Natasa Stankovic drops another cryptic post amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours: 'Praise God...')

Take a look at the post here:

Snapshot of Agastya and Kavir playing together.

Earlier, the wife of cricket player Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, gave a cutevideo a "like" on Instagram which wasshared by her brother-in-law Krunal Pandya's wife, Pankhuri Sharma. The sweet video featured Agastya and Kavir playing with paint and colours. The video also showed Krunal and Pankhuri, who had paint-smeared on their faces. This video came amid the divorce rumours surrounding Hardik and Natasa.

The rumours of a divorce between Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic began with a Reddit post by an anonymous user claiming that she had removed her husband's last name from her Instagram username. The post went on to state that she had removed all of her and her husband's photos, with the exception of those that included their son Agastya. Though, on her Instagram account, there are still a number of images and videos of the couple. (Also Read: Hardik Pandya vacationing abroad amid Natasa Stankovic divorce rumours, to join India T20WC squad in New York: Report)

During IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya faced immense backlash from fans and followers of cricket for his captaincy skills. Now, the cricketer is all set to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup.