LA wildfires: From Gurdwaras, Churches to Buddhist temples, faith communities join hands to aid fire victims

Moninder Singh, a dedicated volunteer at a Gurdwara in Covina, California, has been tirelessly serving food and beverages to those displaced by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County. Sharing his experience, Singh said, “When we serve chai, there is a glow on people’s faces like we are giving them gold. The pleasure in their eyes is soothing to me.” Highlighting their ongoing efforts, he added, “We are planning to make samosas tomorrow,” as the Gurdwara continues to provide comfort and relief to those in need. Fires raging across the Los Angeles have claimed at least 25 lives.(Instagram )

Asian Americans, who make up the third-largest racial group in Los Angeles and the most religiously diverse group in the U.S., have united in response to the wildfires, reported the NBC. Individuals from various faiths, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Muslims, Jews, and Taoists, are raising funds and volunteering to assist those in need.

Singh is part of United Sikhs, a U.N.-affiliated humanitarian group that has provided aid in disasters like hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, as well as in war zones such as Ukraine. Now, the group is focusing its efforts on Southern California. The organisation’s humanitarian aid director, Gurvinder Singh, explained, “Seva is selfless service. We have spoken out for the voiceless, we have fought for the vulnerable and aided and abetted those who cannot help themselves.”

United Sikhs have already served over 1,300 meals as part of their Langar initiative, which provides free meals at Gurdwaras. “That’s just hot meals. Snacks, emergency supplies, and clothing are in addition,” Gurvinder Singh added. The group’s helpline, Umeed, has been flooded with calls from wildfire victims, as well as individuals offering to volunteer.

Moninder Singh, who previously helped with disaster relief during Hurricane Helene, sees his role as a calling. “God has sent me to be among these people,” he said. Before moving to the U.S. four months ago, Singh owned five restaurants in India that he lost during the pandemic.

Similarly driven by Seva, Mehul Patel, a volunteer at the Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, emphasized the joy of serving others. “In the joy of others, lies our own,” Patel said, quoting the group’s late president, Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Volunteers from the temple began mobilizing within 24 hours of the wildfires, organizing donation drives and distributing supplies such as water, first-aid kits, and sleeping bags. Their fundraising initiative, #SOCALSTRONG Wildfire Relief and Recovery.

LA wildfires update

Fires raging across the Los Angeles area have claimed at least 25 lives, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and scorched more than 60 square miles. Officials report that the largest blazes, the Palisades and Eaton wildfires, are still burning.

Reportedly, the strongest winds have begun to weaken, providing firefighters with a much-needed reprieve. While conditions are expected to improve throughout the week, the National Weather Service has warned that dangerous conditions may return next week.