Laid-off Canva employees will get at least 6 months of salary, healthcare, company-issued MacBooks

Graphic design platform Canva has announced a major restructuring — the first in the company’s 13-year history. The restructuring will see some employees being laid off, while others will be asked to relocate. Over 1,200 employees will be impacted by the move.

Canva has announced a major restructuring that will impact 22% of its workforce. (Unsplash)

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Canva has not disclosed how many of these 1,200 will be made redundant. (Also read: Canva announces layoffs after ‘hardest year’, over 1,200 employees to face job cuts or relocation)

Canva CEO’s message

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In an email to employees on November 4, CEO Melanie Perkins wrote: “We have made the incredibly hard decision to make significant changes to how we’re organised, where some of our teams are based, and the roles and skills we need for the future. This means 1,271 people, or 22% of Canva, will be impacted.”

“For some people, this will mean changes to their roles or being asked to relocate to centralised hubs. Sadly, it will also mean saying goodbye to teammates and friends who have helped build Canva into what it is today,” Perkins said.

Severance pay and other benefits

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m deeply sorry for the pain and disruption this will cause for everyone affected. While nothing can make this news easier, we will do everything we possibly can to support everyone affected,” the CEO of Canva assured her staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m deeply sorry for the pain and disruption this will cause for everyone affected. While nothing can make this news easier, we will do everything we possibly can to support everyone affected,” the CEO of Canva assured her staff. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of their severance package, laid-off Canva employees will get at least six months of salary, healthcare coverage and other financial benefits. They will also get to keep their company-issued Apple MacBooks.

An update shared on the Canva website gives more details about the severance package.

“Everyone will receive at least six months of salary, inclusive of statutory entitlements, regardless of location,” Canva announced.

(Also read: Microsoft layoffs: What severance package is being offered to US employees? All we know as company cuts 4,800 jobs)

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The Australian startup will remove the one-year vesting cliff for those who joined in the past year.

It will also provide 12 months of continued healthcare coverage “in countries where we currently provide this.” Employees will also get “12 months of Canva Care (our EAP), with this coverage also extending to family members.”

“Everyone leaving will be able to keep their Canva MacBook as we know not everyone has a personal laptop,” Canva said.

Career support

Laid-off employees will also get access to other facilities meant to help them in their job search. This includes one year of LinkedIn Premium, along with dedicated career support with one-on-one coaching and interview preparation.

Canva has said that laid-off employees will be able to opt-in for their alumni talent directory, and promised to share the directory proactively with their investors, partners and industry contacts.

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The company further announced the launch of the Canva Collective Fund, providing US$10,000 grants to departing employees who want to start something of their own. Canva won't take any equity or ownership in what they create.