 'Let her earn': Karnataka judge on woman seeking ₹6 lakh monthly maintenance from ex-husband
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Let her earn’: Karnataka judge on woman seeking 6 lakh monthly maintenance from ex-husband

BySanya Jain
Aug 22, 2024 08:00 AM IST

A Karnataka High Court judge refused to entertain a woman's request for ₹6 lakh per month as alimony from her ex-husband

A Karnataka High Court judge refused to entertain a woman's request for 6 lakh per month as alimony from her ex-husband, saying that she could start earning if she wanted to spend so much.

The judge asked how a single woman could spend ₹6 lakh per month
The judge asked how a single woman could spend 6 lakh per month(X/@DeepikaBhardwaj)

A video from the court proceedings is being widely circulated online shows the woman’s advocate trying to secure a monthly maintenance amount of 6,16,300 from her ex-husband. The judge refused to pay heed to his arguments, asking how anyone could spend 6 lakh per month and calling the amount unreasonable.

In the video, the woman’s lawyer claimed that she needs 4 to 5 lakh per month for treatment of her knee pain, physiotherapy, medicines and other related expenses. For her “basic needs” of bangles, sandals, slippers, watches etc, she demanded 50,000 per month, and 60,000 on top for food.

The woman’s lawyer also pointed out how her ex-husband wears “all branded clothes” – like Calvin Klein t-shirts that cost 10,000 each – whereas she has to make do with old dresses.

In the video, he also acknowledges that the ex-husband is paying for their children’s school and tuition fee.

“Please don’t tell the court that this is what a person requires,” the judge said in response to the petition. “Six lakh, sixteen thousand, three hundred per month? Does anybody spend this much? A single lady for herself?” the judge asked.

“Well if she wants to spend, let her earn. Not on the husband,” the Karnataka High Court judge continued.

The judge also asked the woman’s advocate to explain to her that her demand was unreasonable. “You have no other responsibility of the family. You don’t have to take care of the children,” she pointed out, adding that alimony should not be a punishment to the husband.

Much appreciated

The judge’s take on the petition was widely lauded on social media, where the video has been watched over 2 million times.

“Once again female judges showing the way with right questions and correct judgements! Hope this happens a lot more often,” wrote one X user. “This Judge is a truly a future CJI material. Hope this is noticed and taken into cognisance,” another said.

“Her husband earns in crores, so she wants to maintain the same standards. Spending 4-5 lakhs on doctors? Even if a physiotherapist charges 1,500-3,000 per visit and comes daily for a month, the total would be at most 1 lakh. How are they even calculating this? And a gold loan? If they’re so rich, why would they need a gold loan?” author Isha Singla asked.

