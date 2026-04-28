‘Life after passing out from IIT’: Techie breaks down ₹73,000 monthly living expenses in Pune

An IIT alumnus and software engineer recently took to social media to break down his monthly living expenses in Pune. Living alone in a 1BHK, the 26-year-old revealed that his largest financial commitment is rent, which costs him ₹24,000 per month. His detailed breakdown covers everything from groceries and petrol to gym memberships and software subscriptions. Beyond just spending, he also highlighted his disciplined approach to wealth-building, disclosing that he sets aside ₹20,000 per month for SIP investments. The techie who shared his monthly expenses while living in Pune. (Instagram/@akash.seees)

“My monthly expenses as a software engineer in Pune,” Akash Varude wrote as he shared the video. He recently joined Instagram and has two more videos on his profile.

Also Read: Gurgaon woman breaks down ₹1.58 lakh monthly living expenses as a couple: ‘Adulting here isn’t cheap’

In one of them, he shared his thoughts on ChatGPT, and the other is about the “best advice” he has ever heard.

In the video about living expenses, he shared that his rent is his “biggest expense,” and it comes to around ₹24,000 for a 1 BHK. He then lists all the items he spends on each month, including subscriptions, food, and even investments.

His video opens with a text insert that reads, “Life after passing out from IIT.” He then says, “How much do I spend in a month as a 26-year-old software engineer living alone in Pune?”

While talking about his rent, he gives a quick tour of the flat. He then says he spends ₹2,500 on the gym, ₹900 on electricity and gas, and ₹4,000 on software subscriptions and phone bill combined. He says that his Wi-Fi bill is reimbursed by his company.

“On weekends, I do go out and visit some places, so that’s roughly around ₹5,000, another ₹3,000 goes into ordering food or eating outside. Since I cook my own meal, the groceries are ₹2,000,” Varude continues.

He adds, “I usually travel by my bike and that’s why I spend around ₹1,500 for petrol. Then there is the shopping that includes the necessary things required for the home, clothes, or whatever I need for that month. I usually keep it around ₹10,000.”

In addition to his expenses, he also has a savings plan and invests around ₹20,000 each month in SIPS. “Whatever is left after all of these, I don’t usually spend. Either it goes into saving or I reinvest it.”