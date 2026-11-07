Life-sized cake statues of Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled at UK baking show

Life-sized cake statues of Prince William and Kate Middleton turned heads at a cake exhibition in Birmingham, UK. Crafted by cake artist Emma Jayne, the edible sculptures captured the Prince and Princess of Wales in meticulous detail, complete with royal attire.

The cake statues of Prince William and Kate Middleton were unveiled at Cake International. (Instagram/@cakeinternationalofficia)

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The sculptures were unveiled at Cake International, held every year at Birmingham's NEC. This year, the event started on November 6 and would conclude on November 8.

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The organisers shared an Instagram post about the “royal statues”. “Our Resident Artist @emmajaynecakedesign's royal collection continues to grow with her breathtaking life-size tribute to The Prince and Princess of Wales.”

The centrepiece was created by Jayne in collaboration with Rainbow Dust (a UK-based manufacturer of baking and cake decorating products), Squire Kitchen (a UK-based baking supplies brand), and The Cake Decorating Company (a cake decoration supplier).

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining more about the sculptures, the organisers added, “From the remarkable likenesses to the intricate details of their attire, every element has been meticulously crafted to bring the royal couple to life in cake form. This stunning display offers visitors a rare chance to get closer to royalty than most of us could ever dream of. And unlike a royal walkabout, you're welcome to stop, stare and snap as many photos as you'd like!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining more about the sculptures, the organisers added, “From the remarkable likenesses to the intricate details of their attire, every element has been meticulously crafted to bring the royal couple to life in cake form. This stunning display offers visitors a rare chance to get closer to royalty than most of us could ever dream of. And unlike a royal walkabout, you're welcome to stop, stare and snap as many photos as you'd like!” {{/usCountry}}

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Celebrities Claudia Winkleman and Alison Hammond also got a cake treatment at the event. In addition, the contestants also created various artworks with cake, including a frosted forest and a pirate queen’s ship.

Also Read: Forget the canvas: Instagram’s latest obsession is painted glass cake boxes

According to the event’s official website, cake artists from around the world are attending. The list includes participants from India too: Neetha Syam, Diya Pal, Arati Mirji, and Tina Scott Parashar.