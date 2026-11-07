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Life-sized cake statues of Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled at UK baking show

The cake statues of the royal couple were created by cake artist Emma Jayne.

Updated on: Nov 7, 2026, 10:56:29 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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Life-sized cake statues of Prince William and Kate Middleton turned heads at a cake exhibition in Birmingham, UK. Crafted by cake artist Emma Jayne, the edible sculptures captured the Prince and Princess of Wales in meticulous detail, complete with royal attire.

The cake statues of Prince William and Kate Middleton were unveiled at Cake International. (Instagram/@cakeinternationalofficia)
The cake statues of Prince William and Kate Middleton were unveiled at Cake International. (Instagram/@cakeinternationalofficia)

The sculptures were unveiled at Cake International, held every year at Birmingham's NEC. This year, the event started on November 6 and would conclude on November 8.

Also Read: The viral no-bake fruit cake trend is the healthiest dessert of the season

The organisers shared an Instagram post about the “royal statues”. “Our Resident Artist @emmajaynecakedesign's royal collection continues to grow with her breathtaking life-size tribute to The Prince and Princess of Wales.”

The centrepiece was created by Jayne in collaboration with Rainbow Dust (a UK-based manufacturer of baking and cake decorating products), Squire Kitchen (a UK-based baking supplies brand), and The Cake Decorating Company (a cake decoration supplier).

Celebrities Claudia Winkleman and Alison Hammond also got a cake treatment at the event. In addition, the contestants also created various artworks with cake, including a frosted forest and a pirate queen’s ship.

Also Read: Forget the canvas: Instagram’s latest obsession is painted glass cake boxes

According to the event’s official website, cake artists from around the world are attending. The list includes participants from India too: Neetha Syam, Diya Pal, Arati Mirji, and Tina Scott Parashar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.

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Discover the latest Trending News, viral videos, social media stories and unusual events from India and around the world. Stay updated with the topics everyone is talking about.
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