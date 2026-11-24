As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the global workforce, LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero believes employers' perception of Gen Z as being more familiar with AI could give young jobseekers an advantage in an otherwise challenging employment market.

LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero highlighted how familiarity with AI could give Gen Z an edge in a challenging job market. (Representational image/Unsplash) more less

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In an interview with Fortune published on November 23, Shapero acknowledged the difficulties facing young professionals entering the workforce.

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“It is a frozen job market, and that does make it tougher for people that are earlier in their career for sure,” Shapero told the outlet.

(Also read: ‘Gen Zs are going to be better bosses’: Woman lists ‘subtle acts of toxicity’ she vows never to repeat)

AI skills could give Gen Z an advantage

Shapero's remarks come at a time when employers are increasingly looking for professionals who can use AI in their respective fields, regardless of whether they come from a technical background.

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{{^usCountry}} According to LinkedIn data released on October 27, 2026, the share of job postings requiring AI literacy skills increased by approximately 65% over the previous 12 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to LinkedIn data released on October 27, 2026, the share of job postings requiring AI literacy skills increased by approximately 65% over the previous 12 months. {{/usCountry}}

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The platform also found that members who listed AI literacy skills on their profiles were 78% more likely to secure a job and 11% more likely to receive a promotion than those who did not.

LinkedIn estimates that AI has helped create approximately two million new jobs. Entry-level hiring for AI engineers also grew by 68% year-on-year in the US and 55% in India.

However, demand for AI skills is not limited to engineering or technology-related positions. Employers are increasingly seeking such capabilities across professions, including marketing, design, writing, administration and project management.

Networking remains crucial to finding jobs

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Besides technological proficiency, professional networking could play an important role in helping young jobseekers secure employment.

According to separate research by LinkedIn, published on September 2, 2026, job applicants in the US with an existing connection at the company they applied to were nearly seven times more likely to be hired than those without one.

However, despite being constantly connected online, 72% of Gen Z professionals surveyed felt disconnected from people who could help advance their careers.

The research found that 37% worried about bothering others, while an equal proportion feared being judged. Another 34% were concerned about appearing inauthentic.

Nearly 64% of Gen Z respondents also said they had not been clearly shown how to build professional relationships. Meanwhile, 83% of millennial and Gen X professionals said they would be willing to help someone at the beginning of their career, even if they did not know them personally.

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The study, conducted by Censuswide, surveyed 18,050 working professionals across 12 markets, including India, the US, the UK and Australia.