The first video shows the bride and groom holding hands during their vows. Their daughter, however, wasn’t in the best mood.(Instagram/@saradiane_)
Little girl has meltdown at parents’ wedding. What happens has everyone laughing

“Now if she ever says you’re embarrassing her you can bring this up,” joked an Instagram user.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:40 PM IST

When it comes to a wedding, a whole lot of meticulous planning is done to ensure the ceremony goes through without a hitch and the day is the most special for the bride and groom. However, regardless of how well planned the event is, sometimes things just don’t go the way they were planned. These videos from a couple’s wedding ceremony show exactly that. The clips, which have collected millions of views, have left many laughing, just as those captured in the videos.

Instagram user Sara Wickman posted these videos that show what happened at her wedding. The first video shows the bride and groom holding hands during their vows. Their daughter, however, wasn’t in the best mood.

“True story, our daughter threw a tantrum during our wedding ceremony. But we wouldn’t of wanted it any other way,” says the caption on the video.

The clip ends with the mom holding the little girl in her arms.

Wickman also posted another video. “Part two of our wedding ceremony events. I may or may not have dropped the ring,” says the caption for this video. We’ll just let you watch the video to see what happens:


Well, things may not have gone as planned during this wedding but they’ll have some awesome memories to cherish.

While one video has collected over 13 million views, the other one has got over 1.6 million views. People have posted lots of comments on the videos.

“Now if she ever says you’re embarrassing her you can bring this up,” joked an Instagram user. “Aww, I love that momma held her,” wrote another. “I love how you all laughed through everything together. It shows that you guys are so in sync! It’s so sweet. May you love each other for a thousand years!” wrote a third.

A few also shared their own similar experiences.

“I had to carry our 2 year old down the aisle with me because he freaked out! Then my husband had to carry our 3 year back down when the ceremony was over. But it makes the best memories!” shared an individual. “Mine was the ring bearer. Wouldn’t go down the aisle with the pillow. Threw it on the ground and ran… don’t worry. He didn’t have the ring. These are the moments that make weddings perfect,” added another.

What do you think about the videos?

