Luxury brand sells 'iron burn' white shirt for ₹1 lakh, internet says 'My mom made this for free'

The shirt is priced at $1,139, which converts to around ₹1,03,000.

The product, called the White Ironing Burn Graphic Shirt, comes in an oversized fit and includes what looks like a dark scorch mark near the chest pocket. The design closely resembles the burn mark left on clothing when an iron is pressed down for too long. However, in this case, the mark is printed as part of the shirt’s design.

Luxury fashion is no stranger to bold and unconventional ideas, but a recent release by Swiss label Vetements has left the internet both amused and confused. The brand is facing online criticism after listing a white shirt featuring a printed “iron burn” mark at a premium price.

How did social media react? Soon after images of the shirt were shared online, many users questioned how what appears to be a common household mistake has been turned into a high-fashion item costing over ₹1 lakh.

“Why pay $1k when I can easily burn my white shirt?” one person wrote. Another joked, “I’ve been doing this for free for years. Turns out my laundry pile is actually a high-fashion archive.”

Several users mocked the idea that accidental damage could be sold as luxury. “My mom made this for free,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “Once again, luxury clothing brands is a social experiment to see how much people are willing to pay for clothes.”

“Swiss luxury label #Vetements has launched a plain white shirt featuring a printed iron burn mark on the pocket, priced at a staggering $1139, roughly ₹95k to over ₹1 lakh depending on exchange rates. Fashion has truly taken a bizarre turn,” one user commented.

Another user said, “The problem with this is that they lack creativity and it looks just dirty. Great designers make great things. This is low-level. The price tag should be 0. On a casual funny tshirt you can say ok..it could work, but on a white shirt.”

“Vetements is charging $1,100+ for a shirt that looks like you had a panic attack at 7 AM while ironing. Why fix your mistakes when you can wear them as a flex?” jokingly wrote a user.

“You'll be shocked at what people are willing to pay for. The thrill is everything, not the cost. Within the confines of human psychology, almost anything is sellable,” said another.