Luxury brand sells 'iron burn' white shirt for ₹1 lakh, internet says 'My mom made this for free'
The product, called the White Ironing Burn Graphic Shirt, comes in an oversized fit and includes what looks like a dark scorch mark near the chest pocket.
Luxury fashion is no stranger to bold and unconventional ideas, but a recent release by Swiss label Vetements has left the internet both amused and confused. The brand is facing online criticism after listing a white shirt featuring a printed “iron burn” mark at a premium price.
The product, called the White Ironing Burn Graphic Shirt, comes in an oversized fit and includes what looks like a dark scorch mark near the chest pocket. The design closely resembles the burn mark left on clothing when an iron is pressed down for too long. However, in this case, the mark is printed as part of the shirt’s design.
The shirt is priced at $1,139, which converts to around ₹1,03,000.
Take a look below:
How did social media react?
Soon after images of the shirt were shared online, many users questioned how what appears to be a common household mistake has been turned into a high-fashion item costing over ₹1 lakh.
“Why pay $1k when I can easily burn my white shirt?” one person wrote. Another joked, “I’ve been doing this for free for years. Turns out my laundry pile is actually a high-fashion archive.”
Several users mocked the idea that accidental damage could be sold as luxury. “My mom made this for free,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “Once again, luxury clothing brands is a social experiment to see how much people are willing to pay for clothes.”
“Swiss luxury label #Vetements has launched a plain white shirt featuring a printed iron burn mark on the pocket, priced at a staggering $1139, roughly ₹95k to over ₹1 lakh depending on exchange rates. Fashion has truly taken a bizarre turn,” one user commented.
Another user said, “The problem with this is that they lack creativity and it looks just dirty. Great designers make great things. This is low-level. The price tag should be 0. On a casual funny tshirt you can say ok..it could work, but on a white shirt.”
“Vetements is charging $1,100+ for a shirt that looks like you had a panic attack at 7 AM while ironing. Why fix your mistakes when you can wear them as a flex?” jokingly wrote a user.
“You'll be shocked at what people are willing to pay for. The thrill is everything, not the cost. Within the confines of human psychology, almost anything is sellable,” said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More