From India to China, AI reimagines how Donald Trump might look if born elsewhere. Watch
The video, shared on Instagram, uses AI to show what Trump might look like if he had been born in different parts of the world.
AI-generated videos imagining celebrities or public figures in alternative scenarios have become increasingly common on social media. From funny face swaps to cultural makeovers, creators are using the technology to imagine alternate realities and playful scenarios. A new viral video reimagining US President Donald Trump in different countries is the latest example.
The video, shared on Instagram, uses AI to show what Trump might look like if he had been born in different parts of the world. The creator edited his face, clothing and surroundings to match local styles. Each version also comes with a locally styled name, adding a humorous twist that viewers are finding entertaining.
In the Indian version, Trump appears as “Dhanal Trumper,” dressed in a traditional Jodhpuri-style coat. Another edit places him in Russia as “Dmitry Trumov,” standing in front of Red Square. The video also features Italy’s “Donaldo Trombi,” China’s “Dong Le Di Tulan,” Nigeria’s “Donal Okorompa,” and England’s “Sir Donald Trumpton”.
“What if Donald Trump was born in different countries? Imagine if Donald Trump wasn’t born in the United States… but somewhere else,” the caption of the post read.
Watch the video below:
How did social media react?
Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 9 million views. Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and reactions, with many saying that the Nigerian and Italian versions were the funniest and most creative.
One user commented, “The Nigerian version got me rolling on the floor.” Another wrote, “So basically, he looks better anywhere else but here.”
A third user joked, “Italy Trump looks like he could play James Bond,” while another said, “All are looking better except the original one.”
Several people called the edits clever and surprisingly realistic, with one viewer saying, “The Nigerian one had me screaming,” and another jokingly referring to the video as “50 shades of Trump.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More