From India to China, AI reimagines how Donald Trump might look if born elsewhere. Watch

AI-generated videos imagining celebrities or public figures in alternative scenarios have become increasingly common on social media. From funny face swaps to cultural makeovers, creators are using the technology to imagine alternate realities and playful scenarios. A new viral video reimagining US President Donald Trump in different countries is the latest example. Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 9 million views. (Instagram/@mobin.dxb18)

The video, shared on Instagram, uses AI to show what Trump might look like if he had been born in different parts of the world. The creator edited his face, clothing and surroundings to match local styles. Each version also comes with a locally styled name, adding a humorous twist that viewers are finding entertaining.

In the Indian version, Trump appears as “Dhanal Trumper,” dressed in a traditional Jodhpuri-style coat. Another edit places him in Russia as “Dmitry Trumov,” standing in front of Red Square. The video also features Italy’s “Donaldo Trombi,” China’s “Dong Le Di Tulan,” Nigeria’s “Donal Okorompa,” and England’s “Sir Donald Trumpton”.

“What if Donald Trump was born in different countries? Imagine if Donald Trump wasn’t born in the United States… but somewhere else,” the caption of the post read.