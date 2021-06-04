Mahindra tractor made an ‘appearance’ in this Oscar winning movie

A post documenting the appearance of a Mahindra tractor in an Oscar winning film is the recent source of Twitter chatter. Can you guess the movie in question? If you can't, this Twitter conversation between Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary (Europe West) and television producer-director Siddhartha Basu can help.

Taking to Twitter, Chakravorty shared an image along with a question. “#UngoogleableQuiz - it gladdens our hearts to see Indian brands making their presence felt on the world stage. This is a real frame of @Mahindratractor from a recent Oscar winning international film. The name of the film is?” he tweeted.

Basu shared a reply to the post along with a question for Anand Mahindra. Take a look at what he tweeted:

Well, Mahindra is the world's largest selling tractor brand by volume, though have no idea if this presence in Minari was just happy happenstance or by deliberate placement @anandmahindra ? https://t.co/wcNPKT3eC9 — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) June 2, 2021

Many replied to the post with the correct answer, which is that it’s Korean film Minari. It’s an expansive film which explores the lives of an immigrant family adjusting to American rural life.

Anand Mahindra responded to Siddhartha Basu's question and said “I found out about it when a board member who lives in the US messaged me ecstatically.” That’s not all, this is what else he tweeted:

I like the phrase ‘happy happenstance’ @babubasu ! I found out about it when a board member who lives in the US messaged me ecstatically. We did export tractors to the U.S in the 80’s but earlier models than this. If we had placed the product we would have been more accurate! https://t.co/xAg4EDoen0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2021

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

It was indeed great to see #Mahindra tractor in the Korean Movie, #Minari — Debasmita (@DebasmitaRoyCh) June 2, 2021

Minari. Saw that few days back. This image while scrolling my twitter feeds made me stop and wondered if there is a story about Minari being told here. :) — Kabir (@NoirKabir) June 3, 2021

