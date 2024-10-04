Malaysian father sets son’s motorbike on fire after discovering his addiction to reckless racing

In a distressing yet touching story from Shah Alam, near Kuala Lumpur, a father has made the drastic decision to set his son's motorcycle ablaze in a desperate attempt to protect him from potentially deadly accidents. As reported by SCMP, citing the local media outlet Sin Chew Daily, the father, who remains unnamed, initially bought the motorcycle to offer his son a convenient way to travel to school. However, this well-meaning gesture quickly turned into a source of concern when it was revealed that the young man, whose age has not been disclosed, became dangerously addicted to riding. A father in Malaysia burnt his son’s motorcycle to prevent accidents after discovering his addiction to reckless racing.(Unsplash)

(Also read: Angry father throws pomegranate at son over homework, causes boy’s spleen to rupture)

Concerns over reckless behaviour

Instead of using the motorcycle solely for commuting, the son began participating in illegal motorbike races, often returning home late at night. This reckless behaviour raised serious safety concerns for the father, who repeatedly attempted to dissuade his son from engaging in such perilous activities. Sadly, his pleas fell on deaf ears, leaving him feeling increasingly helpless and desperate.

Faced with the possibility of his son sustaining serious injuries or worse, the father made the agonising decision to destroy the motorcycle. He believed that eliminating the source of danger was preferable to risking his son’s life in a fatal accident.

(Also read: ‘No hope from you’: UPSC aspirant shares father’s angry message, starts debate on toxic parents)

A parallel tale of a father's love

This incident echoes another striking story from 2018 involving a father named Dean Jones, who displayed extraordinary bravery during a motor racing accident involving his son, Mike. While racing, Mike crashed his vehicle, which became engulfed in flames. Unbeknownst to Mike, Dean leapt over the pit wall as soon as he witnessed the incident, rushing toward the burning car before any safety marshals could intervene.

Despite the danger, Dean succeeded in pulling Mike from the wreckage just moments before the vehicle exploded due to a fuel leak. His quick thinking and courage saved his son’s life, further demonstrating the lengths to which fathers will go to protect their children, whether through destruction or selfless bravery.