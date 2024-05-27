Father in China hurls pomegranate at son over homework, causes boy’s spleen to rupture

A father in China hurled a pomegranate at his son during a home tutoring session and ruptured his spleen. According to reports, the father got frustrated after his son failed to understand a maths problem. China: The boy was taken to the hospital the next day after he complained of abdominal pain. (Representative image)

According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), the father, whose surname is Chen, was helping his son with homework while his wife was working overtime when the incident happened. The boy, who is in Class 3, was struggling with a maths problem and couldn’t understand the solution. This led to Chen hitting him with a pomegranate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The boy screamed in pain when the fruit hit him but did not suffer any serious injury until the next day, the outlet further reported.

The boy was taken to the hospital after he complained of abdominal pain. He was then diagnosed with a ruptured spleen.

In China, causing serious injury due to negligence can lead to up to three years in prison. However, such cases often go unaddressed without a report from the victim or intervention by the authorities.

“For situations that may be identified as domestic violence or constitute criminal acts, even if the victim or family members do not actively report to the police, once such behaviour is discovered by relevant organisations or individuals, they also have a responsibility to report,” SCMP quoted He Bo, a lawyer from Sichuan Hongqi Law Firm, as saying.

He added, “Everyone is equal before the law, regardless of the relationship between family members, domestic violence is prohibited.”

Earlier, in January, a father in Bengaluru shot his son dead for allegedly not giving him money for liquor. According to reports, a 58-year-old former security guard named Suresh Bopanna demanded money from his son, Narthan, to purchase alcohol. Despite Narthan’s repeated refusals, Suresh persisted and locked himself in a bedroom. Narthan, along with other family members, pleaded for Suresh to come out. However, Suresh fired a bullet at the door, which penetrated through and struck Narthan, who was standing nearby. Narthan was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.