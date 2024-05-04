MUMBAI: A 55-year-old man was murdered by a father-son duo over a parking dispute in the Girgaum area of South Mumbai on Thursday evening. The police reported that the deceased had parked his cycle in the water pump room of the society, sparking a dispute between the two neighbours. The altercation resulted in the 55-year-old sustaining head injuries, leading to his death. Father-son duo arrested for murder over parking dispute

The police said on Thursday evening there was a quarrel between the victim, Mukesh Morajkar, 55, and Vipul Raut both lived in the Parijat Sadan building at Mughbhat Lane of Girgaum.

The dispute was over the parking of Morajkar’s son Vedant’s cycle, which he had parked in the pump room. Vikas got into an argument with Morajkar over it. Vikas then started hitting Morajkar, and his father, a retired bank employee, also joined him in the assault. They kicked, slapped, and punched Morajkar, and also banged his head on the wall of the pump room, after which the victim fell to the ground,” said the police officer from VP Road police station.

Morajkar laid on the ground for some time before being rushed to GT Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police noted that Morajkar suffered from asthma, which exacerbated his condition. “We immediately apprehended the father-son duo from their house. Both the accused have been remanded to police custody until May 8. The case was registered against them following a complaint lodged by Mohini, the wife of the deceased,” said the police officer.

The VP Road police registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Vipul Vikas Raut, 32, and his father Vikas Muralidhar Raut, 62, and arrested them.