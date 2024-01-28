 Father shoots son for not giving him money for liquor in Bengaluru, arrested | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Father shoots son for not giving him money for liquor in Bengaluru, arrested

Father shoots son for not giving him money for liquor in Bengaluru, arrested

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The incident happened at Kamakishpalya area in the city. Bengaluru police arrested a person and booked him on murder charges.

A former security guard in Bengaluru killed his son by firing a bullet for allegedly not giving him money for liquor. The incident happened at Kamakshipalya area in the city. Bengaluru police arrested a person and booked him on murder charges.

According to reports, a 58-year-old former security guard, Suresh Bopanna, forced his son Suresh Bopanna give him money for buying the alcohol. As Narthan continuously refused to give his father money for liquor, the latter locked himself in a bedroom. Narthan , along with his family, continuously knocked on the door and asked Suresh to come out of the room.

However, as Suresh used to work as a security guard, he reportedly had two licensed guns with him. Angered, Suresh shot a bullet at the door, which pierced through the door and hit Narthan, who was standing next to the door. As the bullet touched the chest of the deceased, he was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared dead later.

Meanwhile, Suresh, who shot the blood, tried to clean up the act by clearing the blood stains on the floor. Along with the murder charges, a case has also been booked on him for allegedly trying to tamper with the evidence at the site of the crime.

Addicted to alcohol, Suresh quit his job a few months ago and has been forcing family members for money to buy the alcohol. Narthan used to work at a supermarket as a sales executive, and he was a lone earner in the family.

