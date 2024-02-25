Father-son duo booked for assaulting youth in Chandigarh

Police have booked a father-son duo for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old youth of Sector 20. The accused father-son duo have been identified as Mohit and Saksham, respectively. (HT File Photo)

The accused father-son duo have been identified as Mohit and Saksham, respectively.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim, Ratul Birla, in his complaint, told the police that he is a first-year student of BCA at SD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

His father works in FCI, Orissa, and his mother is a government teacher in Punjab.

He said on Friday, accused Saksham, who stays in the same locality, around 7 pm, called him asking to meet in the parking of a private hospital in Sector 20.

Upon reaching there, he saw Saksham standing there with 15 boys who were armed with sticks. Saksham asked him to stay away from his female friend and assaulted him. Saksham’s friend also filmed the attack on his mobile phone.

Ratul said he somehow ran away and called his father, Mohit. When he ran towards the society gate, he saw Mohit standing there. But instead of helping him, Mohit assaulted him, Ratul alleged. The accused fled after issuing threats.

A case under Sections 148 (whoever is guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon or with anything), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.