Man and his pet dog take holy dip at Mahakumbh in viral video: 'Wholesome moment'

The Mahakumbh, the world’s largest religious pilgrimage, is drawing millions of devotees to Prayagraj for a sacred dip in the holy Triveni Sangam. Among the sea of pilgrims, an unexpected participant has stolen the internet’s heart—a beagle named Zorawar. A viral video shows the dog taking a dip alongside his owner, making netizens dub him the “cutest devotee.” A man’s beagle joined him for a holy dip at Mahakumbh.(Instagram/vanshchhabra30)

An unplanned pilgrimage

Zorawar’s journey to the Kumbh Mela was never planned. According to his owner, Vansh Chhabra, the beagle was supposed to stay home. However, in a surprising turn of events, Zorawar refused to be left behind, persistently staying in the car as the family prepared for the trip. Seeing this, Chhabra decided to take him along, believing it was a sign of fate.

The now-viral video captures the heartwarming moment as Chhabra and Zorawar step into the river together. Before immersing himself in the holy waters, Chhabra offers a prayer, while the obedient beagle patiently waits beside him. The sight of the dog taking part in the sacred ritual caught the attention of fellow devotees, including a police officer who stopped to admire and pet the adorable canine.

Watch the clip here:

‘Everything is written’ – owner’s heartfelt message

Sharing the video on Instagram, Chhabra expressed his sentiments, writing, “Everything is written... Zorawar must have had some karmic connection that brought him to Kumbh. Be kind. Har Har Mahadev.”

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered a staggering 7.5 million views, with thousands of social media users showering love on the faithful beagle.

Netizens react with joy

Social media was flooded with endearing comments. One user wrote, “This is the most wholesome thing I’ve seen today! Truly divine.” Another commented, “Even animals feel the spiritual energy. What a beautiful moment!” A third user quipped, “He has attained moksha before all of us.”

Others praised Zorawar’s devotion, with one remarking, “Maybe in his past life, he was a saint. Who knows?” Another person joked, “When you take rebirth but still remember your past rituals.”