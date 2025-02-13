Menu Explore
‘Kumbh Chaiwala’ claims he earned 5,000 profit in a day by selling tea: ‘ 1,50,000 ek month ka?’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 13, 2025 08:43 AM IST

A man posted a video of himself selling tea and water bottles to people visiting the Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Mahakumbh, touted as the largest gathering in the world, is being visited by people from all walks of life, including vendors who are selling different kinds of items to the mela-goers. Among them is a content creator Shubham Prajapat who experimented to find out how much money he could earn in a day by selling tea at the gathering. His surprising revelation about making 5,000 profit has stunned the internet, sparking a wave of reactions.

A man claimed he earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 by selling chai at Mahakumbh Mela. (Instagram/@madcap_alive)
A man claimed he earned 7,000 by selling chai at Mahakumbh Mela. (Instagram/@madcap_alive)

“Selling Tea in Kumbh Mela,” Prajapat wrote as he posted a video. The clip shows him selling chai and water bottles on a small cart. According to Prajapat, people visited his tea stall to drink tea in the morning. However, the afternoon was slow, giving him some time to rest.

In the evening, he decided to roam around the mela to sell his product. He ended the video by claiming that he sold 7,000 worth of chai in a day and made a profit of 5,000.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The man’s claim surprised people. While some appreciated his business plan, others tried calculating how much he could earn in a month. An individual posted, “1 day = 5000, so 30 days = 150,000.” Expressing the same anothe asked, “ 1,50,000 ek month ka?” A third added, “Kumbh Chaiwala,” while mentioning “Dolly Chaiwala" - a tea seller from Nagpur who became internet sensation becayse of his chai preparation style.

A fourth commented, “I think this can work for me too.” A fifth expressed, “7000 hajar mein se 5000 profit? Wow!” A sixth wrote, “Bro is inspiring me to leave study.”

Necklace seller who went viral:

Earlier, a woman named Monalisa Bholse captured the internet's attention after a blogger shared her video on social media. However, her fame reportedly didn’t do any good for her business. Instead, she had to leave Mahakumbh to return home to avoid the crowd.


