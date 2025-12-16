Man collapses mid-flight; Air India crew, passengers act fast to save his life

A mid-air medical emergency happened aboard an Air India flight earlier this month after an elderly passenger lost consciousness. A coordinated response from fellow travellers and crew brought the situation under control. Air India flight sees mid-air medical emergency as passengers and crew act quickly to revive elderly man(LinkedIn/Anand Bajpai)

The incident occurred on December 6 on Air India Flight AI-1814, operating from Bhubaneswar to Delhi. According to a LinkedIn post shared by Hyderabad-based professional Anand Bajpai, the passenger collapsed midway through the journey and appeared to stop breathing, prompting calls for help from nearby seats. He was travelling with his wife, Bajpai wrote in his post.

What happened on the Air India flight

Bajpai wrote that he had interacted briefly with the man earlier during boarding, agreeing to a seat swap. The emergency unfolded without warning. Passengers reacted in different ways, with some panicking and others trying to assess what had gone wrong. Voices overlapped. Instructions were unclear.

Amid the confusion, a few individuals stepped forward. A passenger took charge as an initial responder, while a doctor on board began medical assessment. Members of the Air India cabin crew moved quickly to manage space and coordinate assistance.

The unconscious passenger was shifted to the rear section of the aircraft to allow room for care.

How passengers and crew responded to the mid-air tragedy

Those assisting focused on keeping the man responsive, engaging him in conversation once he began showing signs of recovery. Bajpai noted that ordinary topics - family, work, daily life - were used to prevent him from slipping back into unconsciousness.

“So we started our conversations. Normal human conversations,” Bajpai wrote, adding that over time the man’s responses became clearer and more confident.

When the passenger’s wife came to check on him, he attempted to downplay the episode with humour, even suggesting they take a selfie. By the time the aircraft began its descent into Delhi, he was stable enough to return to his seat.

Air India crew and first responders thanked after incident

In his post, Bajpai described the episode as both a medical emergency and a reflection of how people respond under pressure. He publicly thanked the Air India crew, calling them “heroes without capes,” and later shared a list of cabin crew members and passengers who helped manage the situation.

Several users responded in the comments, praising the calm handling of the emergency and the professionalism of the crew.

No official medical update on the passenger was shared after landing. The flight continued as scheduled, with no diversion reported.

