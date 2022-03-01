Man forgets to change address on food delivery app, asks driver to keep it. What happens next may make you emotional

In life, things often happen that we don't understand the significance of or what it might lead to for us or other people who are involved in that incident. In a similarly inexplicable way, something happened to a Facebook user named Sha Davis, that he took to the platform to share about. According to his post that has gone pretty viral, he had ordered some food and later realised that he had forgotten to change his address.

He shared a screenshot of the chat that he had with the food delivery driver who was out to deliver his food to the address that he previously lived at. In the chat, he explains to the driver that he no longer lives in Iowa, where his address was saved as. As an act of kindness, he then asked the driver to take the food with him and enjoy it since he was not available to take it anyway.

The driver thanked him over text and later texted him back. It was to convey one of the most emotional messages that you will probably come across in a while. The caption that this Facebook photo was uploaded with reads, “So I forgot to change my address on my chipotle app so I told the driver to keep it because the old address is back in Iowa. I was deadass mad at first but after reading this I’m happy this happened!”

Take a look at the screenshot of the chat posted on Facebook right here:

This post was uploaded on Facebook on February 27 and has gone quite viral since then. It has accumulated more than one lakh likes and several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this beautiful coincidence that life brought about.

“It was meant to be. The universe is so mysterious,” commented a Facebook user. “Making me wanna shed a tear,” posted another. “God bless you, bruh,” posted a third. “This was something meant to happen for them,” expressed another. “Sometimes, things do happen for a reason,” reads yet another comment on the post.

What are your thoughts on this lovely gesture and response on the Facebook share?